DUBAI, UAE – Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, the official distributor of Polestar in the UAE, have announced the official launch of Polestar 3. Polestar 3 is also the brand’s first vehicle planned to be produced on two continents – marking a milestone in green mobility in the UAE and adding a luxury high-performance electric alternative to the most popular car segment in the country – SUVs.

Featuring a unique design language inspired by Polestar Precept and Scandinavian minimalism, Polestar 3 is a fully electric 5-seat luxury SUV with a power range of up to 380 kW and 910 Nm of torque. Marking Polestar’s entry into the thriving electric SUV market, Polestar 3 introduces a new aerodynamic profile with a focus on retaining SUV characteristics and features subtle yet effective aerodynamic optimisations – such as a front aero wing integrated into the bonnet, an aero wing integrated into the rear spoiler, and rear aero blades.

In the UAE, Polestar 3 prototypes were tested last year with temperatures reaching up to 50°C, aimed to fine-tune the vehicle’s climate system as a part of extreme weather tests to ensure optimal performance.

The launch of Polestar 3 in the UAE is also in line with the official distributor of Polestar in the UAE, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company’s pioneering role in developing a new sustainable mobility ecosystem that contributes to the country’s firm commitments on net-zero by 2050.

Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, said: “Polestar 3 is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles worldwide, and of course, we are thrilled to bring this car into the region. For us, this is the car that will unlock the UAE market for Polestar, as it redefines what SUVs can do in terms of performance in the electric age, while enabling zero carbon emissions. It is also a strong manifestation of our commitment to continue spearheading the sustainable mobility transition of the country, and delivering the best of performance, luxury and sustainability, all at the same time.

“The introduction of Polestar 3 is perfectly timed, as Al-Futtaim continue to drive investments in shaping an end-to-end electric mobility ecosystem across the UAE, including our own charging stations and the region’s first IMI-certified e-mobility training centre launched by us last year.”

Polestar 3 is available at launch with a dual-motor configuration with a power bias towards the rear, and an optional Performance Pack for increased power and torque. It boasts an 111 kWh battery pack with a driving range of up to 610km WLTP*. Polestar 3 is also equipped for bidirectional charging, enabling future potential for vehicle-to-grid and plug-and-charge capabilities in the future.

Polestar 3 is equipped with central computing using the NVIDIA DRIVE core computer and carries next-generation advanced active and passive safety technology from Volvo Cars as part of its DNA. This includes the latest innovation – interior radar sensors that can detect sub-millimetre movements in the interior of the car, to help protect against accidentally leaving children or pets inside. This is also linked to the climate control system to avoid heat stroke or hypothermia. Further collaborations with industry-leading safety technology partners like Zenseact, Luminar and Smart Eye, provide Polestar 3 with cutting-edge ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) technology that integrates seamlessly thanks to the centralised computing power.

The infotainment system is powered by a next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, providing an immersive in-vehicle experiences. The infotainment interface is powered by Android Automotive OS and features Google built-in, an evolution of the ground-breaking system first introduced in Polestar 2.

Materials used inside Polestar 3 have been selected for their sustainability credentials, while raising premium aesthetics and luxury tactility. These include bio-attributed MicroTech, animal welfare-certified leather from Bridge of Weir, and fully traceable wool upholsteries.

Standard equipment includes air suspension, a panoramic glass roof, all-LED lighting, retractable door handles, and 21-inch alloy wheels. Optional packs, such as the Pilot Pack with LiDAR from Luminar and the Performance Pack, offer additional capabilities and performance enhancements.

A significant aspect of the Polestar brand in the UAE is the powerful aftersales support network dedicated to electric and hybrid vehicles developed by Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company. Recognising that the maintenance of green mobility vehicles needs a new kind of expertise, the company offers dedicated training on e-mobility technologies at their IMI-certified training academy.

The Polestar 3 Long range Dual motor is now available for order, with a starting price of AED 360,000. Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company also invites customers to experience the excitement first-hand at the Polestar Space in Mall of the Emirates and their upcoming Space in Abu Dhabi, where they can also book test drives which will become available later in the year. For more information, visit https://www.polestar.com/en-ae/polestar-3/.

*Preliminary. Official energy consumption and range certification data is pending.

