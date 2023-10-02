GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN: Development of Polestar 3 continues at pace and is nearing completion, after two weeks of extreme hot weather testing in the United Arab Emirates. With production planned to start in the first quarter of 2024, Polestar will soon have three models on the road, including the two new SUVs, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4.

Following its global dynamic debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, Polestar 3 prototypes headed to the UAE in August with a development team of engineers to fine-tune the climate system in the hottest of environments. The expedition took place in the urban metropolises and deserts surrounding Dubai and Abu Dhabi in temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius, and is one of several extreme weather tests that Polestar cars undergo during development.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “The Polestar 3 development and testing programme is progressing well, and I expect production to start in Q1 2024. Polestar 3 is at the start of its journey and customers can now visit our retail locations around the world to see its great proportions and sit in its exclusive and innovative interior.”

Selected Polestar Spaces across 27 markets now feature Polestar 3 prototype display cars which are available for customers to explore. These will be followed by test drive cars in 2024. Polestar 3 is already available to buy online at Polestar.com.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognised automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

About Polestar

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand determined to improve society by using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available online in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company plans to create the first truly climate-neutral production car, without offsetting, by 2030.

In the United Arab Emirates, Polestar is based in Dubai. A retail location, known as a Polestar Space, is available in Mall of the Emirates for customers to physically engage with non-commissioned Polestar Specialists, arrange test drives and schedule handovers.

Polestar 2 launched in 2019 as the electric performance fastback with avant-garde Scandinavian design and up to 350 kW. Polestar 3 launched in late 2022 as the SUV for the electric age – a large high-performance SUV that delivers sports car dynamics with a low stance and spacious interior. Polestar plans to release three more electric performance vehicles through to 2026.

