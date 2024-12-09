Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2024 – Polen Capital, a global investment management firm specializing in growth equity and credit, is excited to announce its intention to open an office in ADGM. The firm received its In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, marking a significant step forward in its growth strategy within the Middle East.

Polen Capital's decision to establish an office in the ADGM is driven by its commitment to providing innovative investment solutions and enhancing its global presence. The new office will enable Polen Capital to better serve its clients in the region while capitalizing on growth opportunities within one of the largest, fastest-growing financial hubs in the world.

Commenting on the development, Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said: “ADGM is pleased to support Polen’s capital decision to establish a presence in our thriving ecosystem. As one of the world’s leading international financial centres, ADGM provides an ideal platform for Polen Capital to expand its regional footprint. With our robust regulatory framework and vibrant financial ecosystem, we look forward to supporting their growth and enabling them to deliver innovative investment solutions to their clients and partners in Abu Dhabi and beyond."

Key members of the Polen Capital team will be attending the upcoming Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) to engage with industry leaders and stakeholders.

"Opening an office in Abu Dhabi would mark a significant milestone for Polen, as we begin to build a greater presence in the Middle East market," said Stan Moss, CEO of Polen Capital. “We look forward to receiving the Financial Services Permit from the FSRA and continuing our commitment to delivering exceptional service in the region.”

About Polen Capital:

Offering equity and credit investment solutions, Polen Capital is a global investment firm managing approximately $63 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2024) for institutions, financial advisors, and individuals seeking high-quality, active, concentrated strategies built for the long term. Polen has four autonomous investment teams, Large Company Growth, Small Company Growth, Emerging Markets Growth, and Credit, with offices in Boca Raton, Fla., Boston, London, and Hong Kong. Since 1989, Polen has built a distinctive culture and is committed to being a firm of opportunity, attracting and developing exceptional professionals aligned with its mission of preserving and growing clients’ assets to protect their present and enable their future. The firm has been recognized by Pensions & Investments as one of the industry’s “Best Places to Work” for each of the past eight consecutive years. For more information, visit www.polencapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.