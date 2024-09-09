Focus on new growth neighbourhoods within Dubai.

Parent company Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate is a prominent part of the city’s fabric having developed a diverse portfolio of properties over the past 60 years.

Dubai – Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate Group (SAGRE), has launched a new real estate development division, P.O.B1 Properties (P.O.B1). The Division’s name is inspired by the Saif Al Ghurair Group mailing address, and seeks to communicate and underscore the developer’s heritage, pioneering spirit and deep connection with Dubai’s evolution over the past six decades.

P.O.B1 aims to combine thoughtful design, functionality, and value to residential and commercial destinations that stand the test of time within Dubai’s high-growth residential and commercial areas to meet demand from residents and investors. Leveraging SAGRE’s reputation, values and extensive landbank, the developer will provide insight-driven solutions that adapt to market conditions, to enhance living and working experiences of owners and tenants for generations to come.

Ghaith A. Shocair, the Chief Executive Officer of P.O.B1, and Chief Executive Office and Board Member of Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate, said: “P.O.B1 embodies the trust and family values that Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate has championed over the past 60 years, integrating them with innovative, functional properties tailored for Dubai's evolving and growing population. Our commitment is to create resilient communities that foster belonging and retain value. P.O.B1 is positioned to deliver a strong pipeline of projects across Dubai's growth zones, guided by a vision that aligns with the aspirations of future generations.”​

About P.O.B1

Launched in 2024 by the Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate Group, P.O.B1 marks a new chapter in Dubai’s real estate landscape. The name, inspired by the unique possession of P.O. Box 1, symbolises a deep connection to Dubai’s heritage and reflects a foundational commitment to excellence and innovation.

P.O.B1 carries forward its parent company’s legacy of trust, credibility and pioneering development, with a vision to enhance the quality of life for future generations. The company builds nurturing destinations and homes that seamlessly blend cutting-edge design, functionality, and value. With meticulous attention to detail and customer-centric approach, the brand ensures personalised experiences that consistently exceed expectations.

P.O.B1 actively shapes exceptional lifestyles and redefines the living landscape to foster thriving individuals and families. The company advances Dubai’s sustainable development through impactful and thoughtfully designed projects that transform the concept of home, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

For more information, please visit www.pob1.com

For the latest updates, please follow P.O.B1 on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.