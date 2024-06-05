On the sidelines of the Global Project Management Forum (GPMF) which took place from June 1-3, 2024, in Riyadh, PMI and PMI KSA Chapter announced a new initiative undertaken by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) to empower the national Saudi workforce. This new initiative is part of Saudi Vision 2030, designed to encourage and motivate business organizations and job seekers to obtain professional certifications, enhancing their skills and expertise in specialized fields demanded by the labor market.

PMI KSA Chapter’s partnership with HRDF to include Project Management (PMI)’s gold standard certification, will offer project managers and practitioners the opportunity to upskill and prepare the country’s future workforce.

PMI’s Training & Certification costs will be fully reimbursed for Saudi citizens who pass their examinations. These include PMI’s Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)®, Project Management Professional (PMP)®, PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP)®, PMI Professional in Business Analysis (PMI-PBA)®, Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP)®, Program Management Professional (PgMP)® and PMI Construction Professional (PMI-CP)™.

During his first visit to Riyadh as PMI MENA’s Regional Managing Director, Hanny Alshazly congratulated Badr Burshaid, President of PMI KSA Chapter, and Chair of the GPMF, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Human Resource Development Fund and honored to be part of their new initiative to ensure the national workforce is aligned to serve the local communities in line with KSA’s 2030 Vision. Together, we aim to ensure that project management is at the forefront, driving the scale and success of future projects.

Badr Burshaid in turn said, “These certifications are now among the accredited professional certifications recognized by the fund. They will open wide horizons for the advancement of various industries, enhancing management efficiency and aligning with the future aspirations of professionals and specialists in this field”.

For more information: https://lnkd.in/dvVaWiRM