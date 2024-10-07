MENA: Plus VC (+VC), the MENA region’s most active early-stage venture capital firm, announces the promotion of Zainab Al Sharif to Partner. With eight years of experience in private equity and venture capital, Zainab’s promotion to Partner reflects Plus VC’s commitment to fostering talent and growth within the firm.

As a Partner at Plus VC, the most active VC by deals in the MENA region, Zainab will play a pivotal role in leading the investment team, sourcing deals, conducting due diligence, and overseeing portfolio management. She will also work closely with the Managing Partners to raise capital and identify exceptional founders solving pressing problems.

"We are delighted to recognize Zainab's outstanding contributions and promote her to Partner," said Hasan Haider, Managing Partner at Plus VC. "Her passion, expertise, and dedication have been instrumental in our success. As she takes on this expanded leadership role, we are confident in her ability to continue driving value for our firm and portfolio companies."

Zainab joined Plus VC at its inception as a Senior Investment Associate and has since played a key role in the firm's growth, where she became Principal in 2023. Prior to Plus VC, she held positions at 500 Global and Dividend Gate Capital. She has earned her MSc from King’s College London in Risk Analysis, and a BA in Business Management with Finance and Financial Services from the University of Westminster.

Under her guidance, the team has helped in identifying new investment opportunities for the Fund, conducting due diligence on target companies, and conducting market research to assess market opportunities. Zainab specializes in analyzing, and evaluating potential new leads for investment opportunities based on financial projections and risk assessments.

“I am deeply honored to be promoted to Partner at Plus VC," said Zainab Al Sharif. "Our team and culture are truly exceptional, and they are undeniably key factors in the firm's ability to foster employee growth and development both internally and externally. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the firm's continued success. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to identify and support promising startups in the region, leveraging our collective expertise and resources to drive innovation and create value, as well as grow the portfolio and our geographical footprint further."

About Plus VC:

+VC is a venture capital firm focused on investing in early-stage tech and tech-enabled startups across the MENA region and its diaspora. As the most active VC’s in the MENA region, +VC supports and backs extraordinary and innovative entrepreneurs, taking an early leadership role with founders to set them up for success.

