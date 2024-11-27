Dubai, the UAE: Platinumlist, the MENA’s leading online ticketing platform, revealed a new in-app ethical fan-to-fan ticket resale feature that allows users to securely buy and sell tickets within the app marketplace, addressing the increasing demand for fair resale options. Their internal data shows that 70% of users resell tickets at the original price, while the remaining 30% apply an average markup of just 45% — far below the typical 300% seen on the secondary market.

Platinumlist’s new in-app resale feature, now live in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, enables fans to securely resell tickets, addressing the demand for fair and reliable resale options. This ethical resale approach turns a traditionally problematic secondary market into a fair, secure space for real fans. If users change their mind, they can easily adjust their ticket listings, modify pricing, or choose different resale options through a user-friendly interface.

For fans who missed out on the initial sales, the platform offers tickets directly from other users, enabling in-app purchases of resale tickets. Platinumlist’s new resale feature integrates seamlessly with Safe Tickets, enhancing security through dynamic QR codes that refresh continuously to prevent fraud and outdated ticket issues.

According to recent research by Custom Market Insights, the secondary ticket market is expected to reach approximately $3,387.7 million by 2024, with projections indicating growth to about $6,660.1 million by 2033. To address this growing market, Platinumlist offers a secure resale option that protects event organisers' reputations, prevents price inflation, and improves fan experience. Artists take advantage of this new feature, as the increased trust factor helps safeguard their reputation. This is particularly important for major artists like Taylor Swift, who often face challenges with ticket fraud and inflated prices in the secondary market.

"Our early engagement metrics reveal a 600% growth in the usage of the new in-app ticket resale feature over the last three months. Platinumlist provides a secure platform that empowers users to resell tickets at the last minute when plans change, connecting them with genuine fans and making previously inaccessible tickets much more affordable. It’s enriching to develop a product that brings value to everyone involved — the organiser, the attendee, and the artist." says Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist.

In 2024, the online event ticketing market continues to grow, projected to reach $107.1 billion by 2032, according to SNS Insider Research. In MENA, Platinumlist plays a crucial role in this growth by providing a secure platform that simplifies ticket transactions for fans and event organisers. The company plans to add ticket sales forecasting, introduce clearer guidelines for combining primary and secondary ticket options, enable multiple attempts to resell secondary tickets and broaden the functionality of the resale feature.

About the company

Platinumlist is the leading online ticketing platform in the Middle East. Users can follow their favourite artists, get notifications for local performances, and enjoy secure and convenient event access. Furthermore, Platinumlist supports event organisers with advanced tools like reporting, seat mapping, and dynamic QR codes, covering everything from setup and management to digital marketing, on-site ticket scanning, and sales. Since 2008, they have supported various events, from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to smaller gatherings, working with clients in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Oman. As a leading entertainment brand in the region, it serves tens of millions of fans annually across concerts, cultural events, and more.