London: PIMCO, a global leader in actve fixed income with deep expertse across public and private markets, has announced a new partnership in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Aditum Investment Management Limited (“Aditum”), an independent and privately-owned asset management company based in the Dubai Internatonal Financial Centre.

This partnership aims to make two of PIMCO’s Income investment strategies available to wealth investors in the UAE via Aditum Feeder Funds.

Aditum has established two Feeder Funds under its Global Access ICC fund plaaorm: the PIMCO GIS Income Fund Open Ended IC Plc and PIMCO Balanced Income and Growth Fund Open Ended IC Plc, which will invest respectvely in PIMCO’s underlying Income and Balanced Income & Growth strategies.

The two Feeder Funds are registered as public funds with the Dubai Financial Services Authority and available to wealth investors in the UAE.

Ryan Blute, Managing Director and Head of PIMCO’s Global Wealth Management business in EMEA, said: “PIMCO has a long-standing history in the Middle East, having managed assets for investors in the region for more than 20 years. Our new partnership with Aditum reinforces our commitment to delivering tailored investment solutions for wealth investors in the UAE, accessible through locally registered vehicles via the newly established Aditum funds.” David Marshall, Senior Executve Officer of Aditum Investment Management Limited, said: “We are delighted to offer these two PIMCO strategies to clients in the UAE, especially as interest in local product solutions continues to grow.”

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a global leader in actve fixed income with deep expertse across public and private markets. We invest our clients’ capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunites, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world’s largest providers of tradioonal and nontraditional solutons for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns.

About Aditum Investment Management Limited (“Aditum”)

Aditum is an independent and privately-owned asset management company with a Category 3C licence to service professional clients only. The company is established in the DIFC and regulated by the DFSA for the provision of Managing Collective Investment Funds, Arranging Deals in Investments, Advising on Financial Products, Arranging Custody, Managing Assets and Arranging Credit and Advising on Credit. Aditum Investment Management Limited holds an Islamic Endorsement to conduct Islamic Financial Business by Operating an Islamic Window, Holding or Controlling Client Assets and Managing a Fund Platform.

With over US$8.4 billion under management as of end-May 2025, Aditum provides bespoke investment solutions across both conventional and Shari’a compliant strategies. The company maintains a strong presence in the UAE, supported by an in-house investment management team of 13 professionals, based in the DIFC, who oversee assets across public markets and alternative investments, including structured finance and venture capital.

Aditum’s wholly owned subsidiary, Aditum Capital, established in March 2024 has recently obtained its license from the CMA to Manage Investments and Operate Funds.

Aditum is recognised for its client-focused approach, commitment to innovation, and value creation in regional financial markets, offering tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

The Feeder Funds are Public Funds domiciled in the DIFC and registered with the DFSA. The Funds have been passported for marke�ng in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) Fund Regime.

Marketing Communication: This is a marketing communication. This is not a contractually binding document and its issuance is not mandated under any law or regulation of the United Arab Emirates, or Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This marketing communication does not include sufficient detail to enable the recipient to make an informed investment decision. Please refer to the Prospectus of the Fund before making any final investment decisions. This communication is not a public offer and individual investors should not rely on this document.

PIMCO and Aditum are separate and unaffiliated entities. The contents of this press release are intended for illustrative purposes only and do not form or constitute an offer or recommendation of securities nor should be understood as investment advice.

PIMCO Europe Ltd (Company No. 2604517, 11 Baker Street, London W1U 3AH, United Kingdom) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN) in the UK. PIMCO Europe GmbH (Company No. 192083, Seidlstr. 24-24a, 80335 Munich, Germany) is authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) (Marie- Curie-Str. 24-28, 60439 Frankfurt am Main) in Germany in accordance with Section 15 of the German Securities Instituti ons Act (WpIG).

Contact: Wendy Svirakova

PIMCO – Media Relaaons

Email: Wendy.Svirakova@pimco.com