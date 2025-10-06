PALO ALTO, Calif. ⎯ PGxAI has partnered with Riyadh-based Najashi Holding to bring its AI-powered pharmacogenomics platform to Saudi Arabia. The collaboration supports the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation under Vision 2030, strengthening its position as a global leader in precision medicine.

Najashi Holding, a pioneering regional healthcare investor, is committing equity to PGxAI’s planned $20 million Series A round in 2026. The company will also mobilize its extensive public- and private-sector networks to accelerate the adoption of personalized care across the country.

The joint venture will deploy PGxAI’s technology within Saudi Arabia’s healthcare infrastructure to enable personalized drug selection, reduce adverse reactions, and optimize treatment strategies. By combining genomics with digital health initiatives, the partnership will expand patient access to precision care and support the Kingdom’s transition toward a data-driven healthcare system.

“Partnering with Najashi Holding aligns with our mission to expand AI-powered pharmacogenomics into new global markets,” said Dr. Mike Zack, co-founder and CEO of PGxAI. “Saudi Arabia’s bold healthcare agenda presents a unique opportunity to integrate precision medicine and harness diverse genetic data at scale. Together, we are committed to advancing ultra-precision care through AI and real-world data, while building sustainable in-country expertise that ensures lasting impact on patient care.”

“Saudi Arabia is moving decisively to embed precision medicine into routine care, and Najashi Holding’s public-private network is the right catalyst to make this possible at scale,” said Allan Gobbs, executive chairman and co-founder of PGxAI. “Together, we will localize PGxAI’s pharmacogenomics platform, integrate with leading health systems and diagnostic labs, and develop in-country capabilities to transform care delivery, improve population health, lower costs, and establish the Kingdom as a global benchmark in innovative and preventive healthcare.”

“We are excited to partner with PGxAI,” said Dr. Ibrahim Najashi, chairman of Najashi Holding. “By combining its pharmacogenomics platform with our local expertise and networks, we will accelerate the adoption of personalized medicine and improve outcomes in Saudi Arabia, fully aligned with Vision 2030’s commitment to healthcare innovation.”

The initiative will also contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Health Sector Transformation Program by enhancing clinical decision-making through digital platforms and harnessing large-scale genomic data from the Saudi Genome Program to guide population-level treatment strategies.

This partnership reinforces the Kingdom’s commitment to building a world-class, preventive, and precision-based healthcare system, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of global medical innovation.

About PGxAI

PGxAI is advancing precision medicine by addressing drug selection and dosage optimization with unmatched accuracy and reproducibility. By integrating artificial intelligence, multiomics, and real-world evidence, the company enables clinicians and health systems to deliver safer, more effective, and personalized therapies.

Founded by Mike Zack, MD, PhD, MPH — a pharmacogenomics scientist ranked among the world’s top 1% by citations (Elsevier 2025) — and Allan Gobbs, a life sciences entrepreneur with nine exits including five IPOs, PGxAI collaborates with leading partners such as Google Cloud, Microsoft, Nvidia, AWS, InterSystems, MIT (MIMIC-IV), NIH (All of Us), UF Health, the University of British Columbia, and the Ministries of Sport and Health of Saudi Arabia.

Its advisory board includes global leaders in precision medicine, including Russ Altman (Stanford University), Bruce Broussard (former CEO, Humana), John Quackenbush (Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health & Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), and David Blumenthal (former U.S. National Coordinator for Health IT and past President of The Commonwealth Fund), alongside senior affiliates from Thermo Fisher, Quest Diagnostics, and Abbott.

PGxAI is pioneering ultra-precision medicine and setting new standards in AI-powered pharmacogenomics worldwide.

About Najashi Holding

Najashi Holding is a Riyadh-based investment and management firm that focuses on healthcare and biotechnology investments. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the firm drives economic diversification and innovation by forging strategic partnerships with leading global companies and accelerating the growth of high-impact industries across Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

Leveraging deep market knowledge and an extensive public- and private-sector network, Najashi Holding plays a pivotal role in advancing the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation and positioning the region as a hub for technological and industrial leadership.