Petromin Commercial Vehicle Care (PCVC) is scaling up to reach 27 locations across the Kingdom by 2023 to provide unrivaled national coverage for commercial vehicle service

From Najran to NEOM, Jeddah to Dammam, Riyadh to Arar, and all points in between, PCVC workshops will offer quality service from Petromin, the Kingdom’s leading and most trusted automotive services provider

JEDDAH: Petromin, the leading Saudi Automotive services, mobility, and technology company, continues its expansion into the multi-modal mobility space by announcing the launch of its newest division, Petromin Commercial Vehicle Care Centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

PCVC will provide a multitude of services for commercial vehicles, from preventive maintenance, brakes, tires, suspension, batteries, diagnostics, and electric to major repairs and overhauls. The new centers have been introduced to support the rapidly expanding and flourishing transportation industry in the Kingdom which has been designated as strategic within the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.

Petromin already has an extensive roster of clientele including some of the most prominent logistics, delivery, long-haul carriers, and public transit companies in Saudi Arabia. Unlike franchised distributors, PCVC is not limited to any specific brand and will service all commercial vehicle brands and models.

Last year, 926 billion tons of cargo were transported across the country by on-road vehicles, and that is expected to exceed 1 trillion tons by 2026. PCVC will assist transportation and logistics companies to meet the demand by maintaining their vehicles in top condition, minimizing downtime, and improving operational efficiencies through exceptional service carried out by professional, highly trained technicians utilizing latest state-of-the-art equipment.

Commenting on this, Gary Flom, CEO of Petromin’s National Transportation Solutions Company, the parent of PCVC, said: “With the launch of Petromin Commercial Vehicle Care Centers (PCVC), we will disrupt the industry by elevating the service to unprecedented heights. We aim to have 80% of all repairs completed within 24 hours. That is a lofty target, but with our methodology of utilizing only the top-notch, latest equipment, highly optimized inventory of spare parts, and specially trained professional technicians, we will make a huge impact across the entire mobility space in the Kingdom, now and in the future.”

“Mobility is at the crossroads of an exciting, revolutionary phase. There is a new, modern approach and higher focus on the total cost of ownership, adaptation of advanced fleet management technology as well as emergence of sustainably-minded alternatives, all of which signals exciting possibilities for the future of logistics and will drive its light-speed growth in keeping with the Vision 2030 objectives,” he added.

Aligned with Petromin’s vision of providing solutions for sustainable transportation with the goal of being the transformative force for the movement of people, goods and services through ecologically sound platforms, PCVC, in addition to servicing traditional diesel-powered vehicles, will also service the emergent commercial transport platforms such as the Electric Vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV).

