Dubai, UAE: Petal Search, Huawei’s flagship search engine, launches Ramadan Hub to enhance the Middle East and Africa users’ surfing experience during the month of giving. Introducing consumers to digital convenience, Ramadan Hub empowers its users to find what they are looking for throughout Ramadan 2022.

Ramadan Hub enables consumers across several countries, including the GCC, Egypt, and many more to explore the latest must-watch TV series and shows. Additionally, the feature offers users the opportunity to win rewarding gifts, discover nearby iftar and suhoor deals, access competitive hotel prices, as well as enjoy shopping from over 90 million products conveniently.

Through Ramadan Hub, Petal Search users can access interactive daily quizzes known as ‘Fawazeer Ramadan’. Users who solve one question daily can potentially win exclusive Huawei devices and wearables.

Ramadan Hub will deliver consumers access to exceptional deals while shopping in the top-selling categories. With a discount of up to 70% on kitchen essentials, 60% on home appliances and Ramadan decor, shoppers can enjoy bargains via Petal Search seamlessly.

Petal Search aims to enhance users’ experience by leveraging Huawei’s cutting-edge technology to introduce innovative features. To provide users with a seamless experience, Petal Search complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) parameters and is certified with the ‘European Privacy Seal’ for GDPR compliance.

