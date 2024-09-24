Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Penthouse.ae, powered by Metropolitan, a Dubai-based full-service real estate agency specializing in serving the needs of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), has closed a record-breaking AED 125 million off-plan villa deal at the exclusive Sea Mirror community located at Jumeira Bay Island.

This marks the largest off-plan villa sale of the year and the biggest transaction in Metropolitan Group history. After a meticulous four-month process, Antonio Caviglia, Sales Executive – International at Penthouse.ae, successfully closed the deal with a European UHNWI.

The 5-bedroom 15,000 sq. ft. villa, which is set for handover in early 2026, was purchased by a European UHNWI seeking a family residence and a home office. This transaction represents the buyer’s first investment in the UAE.

Commenting on the deal, Marcus Andersson, Director of Sales, Penthouse.ae, said: “This record-breaking sale underscores Dubai’s unwavering position as a global leader in luxury real estate. The emirate’s strategic vision, coupled with its world-class infrastructure and unparalleled lifestyle offerings, continues to attract discerning international investors. We are proud to have facilitated this landmark transaction and establish a new benchmark for off-plan sales. Our deep understanding of Dubai’s property landscape and our commitment to delivering personalized service ensure that clients benefit from the most lucrative investment opportunities available.”

Sea Mirror, located on the exclusive Jumeira Bay Island, offers an unparalleled living experience with its 18 unique private homes. The villas are designed by internationally acclaimed architects Jacobsen Arquitetura and Studio MK27, Brazilian design firms celebrated for their numerous national and international design awards while the interiors are designed by Patricia Urquiola, a Milan-based designer whose work is featured in leading global museums. The properties offer expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, complemented by world-class amenities from the neighbouring Bulgari Resort, Marina, and Yacht Club.

Antonio Caviglia, the agent responsible for the sale, said: “Understanding our client’s specific needs was key to securing this landmark sale. They were initially interested in an apartment, so we showed them three properties before we identified and recommended the Sea Mirror villa as a perfect fit, as it offered the space, functionality and prestigious location they desired. The unmatched design and amenities at Sea Mirror truly elevated the property for them and it was a unique opportunity for them to acquire a one-of-a-kind Dubai residence.”

Please visit Penthouse.ae for more information.

About Penthouse.ae

Penthouse.ae powered by Metropolitan is the luxury division of Metropolitan Premium Properties, a Dubai-based full-service real estate agency and the flagship property company of the Metropolitan Group. The brand was launched in 2022 to cater to the discerning needs of Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) who require a bespoke real estate experience in the UAE. The agency caters to properties valued at AED 15M and above, offering tailored end-to-end solutions that include opening bank accounts to assist with visas, legal services, company formation and property management among others.

About Metropolitan Premium Properties

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE’s largest premium property portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Lejo Johnny

Leidar MENA

Tel: +971 4 817 0394 | Cell: +971 50 453 7023 | Email: lejo.johnny@leidar.com