Global engineering and energy services consultancy Penspen has announced record-breaking performance in the Middle East & Africa, securing project management consultancy and engineering contracts worth more than $400 million so far this year. The business has delivered around 25% annual growth, fuelled by a deliberate strategic focus on the Middle East and growing momentum across Africa.

The latest contract awards - spanning upstream and midstream oil & gas, greenfield developments, brownfield redevelopments - underline strong regional demand for Penspen’s engineering, project management, and asset integrity expertise. While the vast majority of individual client names remain confidential, the scope includes major national oil companies (NOCs) in the Middle East, with projects covering both onshore and offshore energy infrastructure.

Beyond its core services, Penspen is also expanding in two fast-growing areas:

In aviation infrastructure , the company is delivering critical fuel systems - from fuel farms and storage facilities to hydrant networks - at airports in Kuwait, Qatar, and Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport, with additional projects under way in Ethiopia and Poland, and a joint bid with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners) for the redevelopment of Damascus International Airport.

, the company is delivering critical fuel systems - from fuel farms and storage facilities to hydrant networks - at airports in Kuwait, Qatar, and Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport, with additional projects under way in Ethiopia and Poland, and a joint bid with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners) for the redevelopment of Damascus International Airport. At the same time, Penspen is building a strong track record in energy transition, with contract awards for infrastructure repurposing for hydrogen integration, a long-range CO₂ pipeline linked to the Hail and Ghasha development, and a corrosion assessment for MASDAR’s battery energy storage system in Saudi Arabia. A team of subject matter experts (SMEs) in Abu Dhabi provides local capability, and forms part of Penspen’s global Centre for Engineering Excellence, which shares expertise from landmark hydrogen, CO₂ and green ammonia projects in Europe.

Emirati Graduate Training Programme: Investing in Emirati talent

Alongside commercial growth, Penspen is also reinforcing its commitment to local talent development with the relaunch of its Emirati Graduate Training Programme in the UAE.

Originally launched nearly five years ago, the programme has evolved from a short-term placement scheme into a career development and retention pathway for Emirati engineers. The programme now supports 40+ graduates, with a target of 50+ by year-end, across key engineering and functional disciplines.

To lead the initiative, Dr. Sameer Jalan, a recognised expert in graduate development, has been appointed as Engineering Graduate Development Manager. The 12-month programme is receiving strong client feedback for the calibre of local engineers being developed.

Record year for regional expansion

Penspen’s UAE office is now its largest worldwide, with more than 850 people - 22% growth in the last year alone. Meanwhile, its Al Khobar and Al Khafji project offices in Saudi Arabia have surpassed 130 staff since opening in 2023. Across Africa, activity has also accelerated with upstream, midstream, downstream, and new energy projects awarded over the past three years.

Neale Carter, Penspen’s Executive Vice President for Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, said: “Our incredible growth story is a testament to the dedication and focus of our talented employees, who ensure we deliver upon our commitments to our valued clients.

“Key to this acceleration has also been collaboration with our fellow Sidara company, Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners), one of the region’s longest-established engineering consultancies. Dar’s reach and relationships across the region complement our technical capabilities, and together we can deliver best-in-class service for clients. It’s a win-win for both us and the wider Sidara collaborative.”

Penspen’s long-term growth strategy has a strong focus on the MEA, focusing on digital technology, energy transition, and talent development.

Carter concluded: “Looking forward, we see huge opportunity in applying digital tools to engineering and project management - improving quality, reducing costs, and raising standards across the board. Combined with our experience in energy transition, and our investment in local talent, Penspen is well placed to continue supporting the region’s energy security and sustainability goals for decades to come.

“Our strength lies in combining deep regional presence with global expertise. The work we’ve done in Europe – developing and repurposing assets for hydrogen and CO₂ transport - is exactly the type of capability we expect to be in demand across the Middle East and Africa. We are building a bridge between proven heritage and the future of energy.”

About Penspen

Penspen designs, maintains, and optimises global energy infrastructure to improve access to secure and sustainable energy for millions across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the UK, and the US. With more than 70 years of experience in engineering, project management, asset management, and integrity services, Penspen now employs over 1,200 specialists with offices in the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Latin America, and the US.

Penspen is part of Sidara, a global collaborative of 19,000 professionals across 60 countries offering specialist services in design, engineering, project management, sustainability consulting, and energy innovation.

