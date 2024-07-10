Dubai, United Arab Emirates – At its annual PTE Partner meet in the UAE, Pearson, (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s leading learning company, introduced PTE Core, a new addition to the Pearson Test of English portfolio, designed for the vocational test taker, with a real-life, non-academic focus. The test was created specifically to meet the language requirements of Canada's Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), supporting the country’s economic migration as it welcomes up to 500,000 new immigrants annually.



In today's interconnected world, English proficiency is crucial for navigating global business, education, and communication. It opens doors to opportunities in higher education, immigration, and employment worldwide. In fact, in Pearson’s latest global study on How English empowers your tomorrow, 80% of respondents believe English proficiency skills are directly linked to earning potential, viewing strong English language skills as leading to as much as an 80% salary increase.



Commenting on the success of the PTE Partner meet with over 100 guests of PTE partners and industry professionals, Ipek Aydin, Director – PTE, MEA at Pearson stated, "Our partners' unwavering support and dedication are instrumental in making PTE a preferred English language proficiency test for thousands aspiring to study, work, or migrate abroad. With the introduction of PTE Core, we are committed to fostering and strengthening our collaboration with our partners to meet the increasing demand for English proficiency across the region."



PTE is a computer-based, AI-powered English proficiency test designed by Pearson for those who wish to study, work or migrate abroad. The exam leverages leading automated scoring technology to assess speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills in a single, two-hour assessment, ensuring accuracy and impartiality in results. With a result turnaround of just two days, it offers candidates the fastest, fairest, and most flexible way of proving their English language proficiency.



PTE is recognised by over 3300 institutions globally and can be taken across Pearson’s existing network at more than 445 PTE centres in 117 countries. The UK, Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand governments recognise PTE Academic for all visa applications, while universities across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the UK, and the USA also accept it, making it widely acknowledged for educational and immigration purposes.



For more information on PTE, visit https://www.pearsonpte.com.

