Amman, Jordan — The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) meeting with donors and supporters in Jordan to announce a new technical advisory board, said that it has delivered over 17 million dollars worth of humanitarian and medical aid to Palestinian children in Gaza over the past 4 months as a response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

The meeting held in Amman to present the organization’s relief efforts in Gaza, was attended by HRH Princess Dina Mired and over 200 members of the Jordanian philanthropic, medical, and business community.

During the event, the Chairwoman of PCRF, Vivian Khalaf, announced the formation of a new Technical Advisory Board to provide support and strategic counsel on scaling up PCRF’s operations to meet the spiraling challenges facing Palestinian children. The new board, chaired by HRH Princess Dina Mired, will be composed of subject matter experts from various sectors, including healthcare and humanitarian response.

Princess Dina Mired is renowned for her advocacy in cancer control and non-communicable diseases. Serving as President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) from 2018 to 2020, she became the first Arab elected to this prestigious position. As the Director-General of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation between 2002 and 2016, she transformed the organization into a leading cancer control advocacy and fundraising entity in the region. Her vast experience in the NGO sector further underscores her significant contributions to global health.

Joining HRH on the board will be Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah, a renowned figure in the medical field. Abu Sittah is a world-leading specialist in craniofacial surgery, aesthetic surgery, cleft lip and palate surgery, and trauma-related injuries, in addition to being a well-known humanitarian who worked as a war surgeon in numerous conflict zones, including Syria, Yemen, Iraq, South Lebanon, and Gaza. Abu Sittah also worked at Al-Ahli and Al-Shifa hospitals during the latest military campaign being waged against Gaza, bringing deep insights and knowledge on the challenging medical landscape in Palestine.

Other notable technical advisory members include Suzanne Afanah, a former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and an award winning communications expert, Mary Nazzal Batayneh, a renowned lawyer, activist and philanthropist, and Tanya Mango, co-founder of the “Palestine Lobby” established to raise awareness about Palestine. Their collective expertise will help scale up PCRF's capacities in the region to meet the enormous needs arising from the unprecedented violence being wrought against Palestinian children.

"With their unwavering passion and deep-rooted expertise in advocating for Palestine, we are confident that our new advisors will play a pivotal role in bolstering PCRF’s capacity to navigate the complexities of the current landscape,” commented Khalaf. “Their combined expertise across diverse fields will enable more cohesive and strategic efforts, crucial for safeguarding the lives, rights, and aspirations of Palestinians."

For over three decades, PCRF has provided free medical care to thousands of children annually who lack access within their local healthcare systems. The organization has dispatched over 40,000 medical missions to Palestine, sent over 2,000 children abroad for medical care, its humanitarian programs have reached over 150,000 individuals, and it has brought thousands of international medical professionals to offer free care to local communities.

Additionally, PCRF has significantly contributed to the healthcare infrastructure in Palestine by establishing pediatric cancer departments, an intensive care unit, and a cardiology department in Ramallah, among other vital projects. The volunteer-based nonprofit operates through grassroots efforts, supported by a global network of experts striving to sustain and enhance the region's healthcare services.

