PAZ Marketing Management, a leading UAE-based marketing and communications agency, has announced its expansion to Saudi Arabia, through strategic partnerships with Evokes Lab an industry leader in the marketing space. This milestone reflects PAZ’s and Evokes Lab continued success and its vision of expanding horizons across regional markets.

The expansion comes back of the company’s remarkable growth in the past 17 years, driven by its expertise in corporate and government communications, launching mega events and awards, and building personal brands for executives across diverse sectors.

With long-standing collaborations in New York, the UK, and China, PAZ Marketing is now entering new territories in partnership with Evokes Lab (KSA), led by Fadi Alawami and Ahmad Alsenan

“Over the past 17 years, PAZ has grown from a family-run business into a trusted partner for governments, corporations, and leaders across the region. This expansion into Riyadh is not just about new offices; it’s about creating synergies with like-minded partners to deliver impactful PR campaigns, innovative strategies, and meaningful activations that generate results. With Evokes Lab, we are confident that PAZ’s footprint will leave a mark in this dynamic market.” said Zeina Akkawi, Founder & Managing Director of PAZ Marketing

Saudi Arabia represents one of the fastest-growing PR and communications markets in the region, with 67% of the population under 35 years old, an average of 7.4 hours spent online daily, and social media penetration at 93%. The Kingdom’s marketing and advertising industry is projected to expand from USD 2.39 billion in 2025 to USD 3.14 billion by 2030, reflecting a surge in demand for strategic communications.

Ahmad Alsenan, Co-Founder of Evokes Lab (KSA), commented: “Partnering with PAZ Marketing is a natural fit for us at Evokes Lab. Together, we will bring unmatched creativity and strategy to Saudi Arabia’s evolving business landscape, supporting both government initiatives and private sector growth where we will grow the PR sector and make it a necessity.”

With this expansion, Evokes Lab and PAZ Marketing strengthens its position as a regional player in PR, marketing and events by staying true to its mission of empowering businesses, leaders, and governments with strategic communications that create lasting impact.

