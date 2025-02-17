The new office reinforces PATRIZIA’s long-term relationships with Middle Eastern investors, including sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors and private wealth clients.

Living sector expertise and sustainable investment solutions are central to PATRIZIA’s Middle Eastern strategy.

Abu Dhabi, London: PATRIZIA, a leading partner for global real assets, has enhanced its footprint in the Middle East by obtaining the Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FRSA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to arrange and advise on investments. This milestone underscores PATRIZIA’s commitment to serving its existing investment partners in the UAE and across the Gulf region and will support expanding relationships with local sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth clients.

The establishment of PATRIZIA’s Abu Dhabi office is a continuation of long-term relationships with investors in the Middle East, reaffirming its position as a trusted partner for global real estate and infrastructure investments that are tailored to the evolving needs of investors in the region. In particular, PATRIZIA’s living sector expertise, built over 40 years, will play a central role in its Middle Eastern strategy as the company can address the needs of Gulf-based investors seeking innovative, sustainable solutions in the residential and co-living sectors.

JC Klein, PATRIZIA’s Head of Global Client Solutions MENA & ANZ, has relocated to Abu Dhabi to lead the regional office, ensuring proximity to investors and fostering partnerships aligned with the region’s investment priorities.

JC Klein commented: “Establishing a presence in the Middle East allows us to deepen relationships and deliver tailored investment strategies that fully align with the priorities of our local clients. This move also underscores PATRIZIA’s and my personal commitment to knowledge exchange, delivering successful investments, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading, global financial hub. By combining local proximity with global expertise, we aim to create value for our investment partners and support the impressive economic growth of the region.”

The Abu Dhabi office becomes PATRIZIA’s 26th global location, contributing to its status as a leading global investment manager in smart real assets with approximately EUR 56 billion in assets under management. The new office will further strengthen PATRIZIA’s ability to successfully complete global equity and debt investments, leveraging established GCC investors as key partners in supporting its global investment strategies.

Asoka Wöhrmann, CEO of PATRIZIA, added: “Obtaining the Financial Services Permission in Abu Dhabi enables us to serve our investment partners in the Gulf region more effectively, providing bespoke solutions that address their priorities while leveraging our expertise in sustainable real estate and transformational infrastructure investments. The establishment of our Abu Dhabi office is a vital part of our global strategy to expand our footprint in high-growth regions, deepen our international partnerships and build a diversified and sustainable investment portfolio that meets the evolving needs of our clients, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s continued rise as a leading financial hub.”

