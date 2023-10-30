Dubai: Salik Company P.J.S.C., the exclusive toll gate operator in the Emirate of Dubai, has entered into a strategic partnership with Arabian Automobiles Company - the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, to elevate customer satisfaction by offering a streamlined process and delivering Salik tags, providing full services with a hassle-free experience. The partnership agreement was signed by Tariq Ismail Mohammed, Chief Technology Officer of Salik and Salah Yamout, COO at Arabian Automobiles.

Ibrahim Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said: “We are excited to join forces with Arabian Automobiles Company in a pioneering move to establish a new benchmark for customer-focused collaborations in the automotive industry. This forward-thinking alliance reflects our mutual dedication to elevate the customer journey through streamlining daily commutes and delivering unmatched convenience. We, at Salik, remain steadfast in our dedication to enhancing Dubai's smart transportation infrastructure, and this collaboration reaffirms our commitment to deliver exceptional value with an unswerving focus on customer satisfaction.”

“Our partnership with Salik sets a new benchmark for customer-focused partnerships in the automotive industry,” said Salah Yamout, COO at Arabian Automobiles. “Arabian Automobiles is unwavering in its commitment to delivering an unparalleled level of ease and benefits to our customers. This collaboration further consolidates this commitment and reaffirms Arabian Automobiles’ position as a trailblazer in delivering exceptional value with a relentless focus on customer centricity.”

One of the standout features of this partnership is the streamlined buying procedure for the esteemed clientele. Arabian Automobiles understands that in an era where convenience is paramount, customers desire simplicity and ease. This innovative approach brings the company’s vision of convenience and customer-centricity to life, making daily commutes more convenient and worry-free.

Arabian Automobiles Company continues to prioritize its customers’ needs, and this collaboration with Salik underscores its dedication to delivering excellence, convenience, and peace of mind.

-Ends-

About Salik Company PJSC

The Company was established in its current form as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik”, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai’s automatic toll gates utilising Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates 8 toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. In 2022, 539 million journeys were recorded through Salik’s toll gates, whether for residents commuting within the Emirate for their daily activities or for tourists visiting Dubai’s attractions. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate any existing and future toll gates in Dubai.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates:

New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 INFINITI and 2 Renault

6 pre-owned car showrooms

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 INFINITI, and 3 Renault

60-minute Express Service

9 spare parts outlets

Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.

Investor Relations

Mohamed Zein

Head of Investor Relations

E: Mohamed.Zeinelabedin@salik.ae

Media Enquiries

Faisal Tawakul

Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

E: Faisal.Tawakul@salik.ae