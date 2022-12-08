ESA business school is proudly launching along with IRM and Corporate Risk Management Institute (CRMI) the certificate in Risk Management for insurance and reinsurance Professionals. The signature of the partnership took place at ESA Business School in Clemenceau on Tuesday, December 6th, in the presence of:

Mr. Maxence Duault, General Director at ESA business School

Mr. Farid Chedid, Chairman and Group CEO of Chedid Capital Holding

Mr. Sanjay Himatsingani, Director of Training and Business Development at IRM

ESA Business School is a major management school that trains the leaders of tomorrow and designs custom-made certificates for professionals depending on their domain of expertise.

IRM is the leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management providing globally recognized qualifications and training and publish research, IRM members work in many roles, in all industries and across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors around the world.

CRMI is the fruit of a partnership between Chedid Capital and London’s IRM. Empowering financial and non-financial professionals in MENA. CRMI aimed at promoting and formalizing a culture of risk management, corporate governance, and compliance through accredited courses and diplomas.

In his speech, Mr. Maxence DUAULT recalled the ambition of ESA and its Executive Education department to offer high quality training enabling professionals to acquire the tools to cope with the upheavals of the world. He added: “I am delighted with the launch of this certificate in risk management, which is eagerly awaited by professionals and implemented with the best in the industry. I would like to thank Mr. Farid CHEDID and Mr. Saniay HIMATSINGANI for their trust in ESA and their determination to place their expertise and reputation at the service of a high-quality program meeting proven needs. ESA is proud of this partnership and will always stand alongside professionals in their desire to overcome contemporary challenges. »

In his speech Mr. Farid Chedid highlighted on the group’s strategies by saying that “Creating centers of excellence in the region has always been part of the Chedid Capital’s strategy, offering our clients, employees and business partners access to a world-class learning and development track”. For Mr. Chedid “This partnership with prestigious global and regional academic and institutional partners such as the renowned London-based IRM (Institute of Risk Management) and ESA Business School marks a major milestone for educational and professional development in the Middle East and Africa’s insurance and finance fields. Mr. Chedid considers that “the new program is tailored to insurance and reinsurance professionals and will offer deep insight on how to create and maintain sustainable value within an organization through the application of an effective risk management framework.”

In his speech Mr. Himatsingani said that: “we are very pleased about this initiative with CRMI and ESA Business School. We have worked collectively for several months to ensure this programme has been developed to the highest quality. IRM’s enterprise risk management training and education offer is well respected, and we work with a wide variety of organisations from all sectors, throughout the world. We’re delighted that the insurance and re-insurance sector in the region will now have the opportunity to increase risk management capabilities and to build resilience for the future.”

This certificate will be given online and will be addressed to professionals working in the insurance and reinsurance industry such as Risk Managers, Internal Auditors, and Legal and Compliance professionals or for consultants in the same field as well as Stakeholders like board members, executive management. It will also attract applicants looking for a career in GRC department within the insurance and reinsurance industry. The structure is shaped to help people learn how to create and maintain sustainable value within their organization through an effective Risk Management Framework in line with best practices and international standards. the course will allow participants to identify, assess, measure, monitor and mitigate all potential financial and non-financial risks in a practical way strengthened by applicable case studies.

The Objective of this certificate is to explore real-world examples and learn techniques needed to analyze, and respond to a variety of risks, both internal and external to companies within the field. It will help participants to learn how to develop Own Risk and Solvency Assessment reports for insurance companies along with recovery resolution plans.

-Ends-