Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced today at Web Summit Qatar that the club is taking a bold step into the future of sports innovation with the launch of PSG Labs, a pioneering global initiative designed to accelerate cutting-edge technology in sports, fan experience, and performance.

PSG Labs will serve as the Club’s dedicated innovation engine, identifying and supporting high-potential startups, entrepreneurs, and tech partners to create transformative solutions that will redefine the industry.

As part of its commitment to driving innovation, Paris Saint-Germain also announced the club is expanding its global footprint with the launch of its first international PSG Lab in Doha, reinforcing its role as a leader in sports technology and fostering new collaborations in one of the world’s fastest-growing tech ecosystems and a strategic gateway to cutting-edge research and technology in the Middle East.

"Paris Saint-Germain has always been at the forefront of innovation—both on and off the pitch," said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, President of Paris Saint-Germain. "PSG Labs is a natural extension of our ambition to shape the future of sports. By collaborating with the brightest innovators from around the world, we can accelerate game-changing ideas and further solidify our position as a global leader in innovation. With our first international PSG Lab in Doha, our goal is to drive innovation on a global scale and set new benchmarks for the entire sports industry."

A New Model for Sports Innovation

PSG Labs will work closely with select partners in key technology ecosystems to accelerate the development of breakthrough innovations across three focus areas:

Fan Experience : Enhancing how fans engage with PSG, both in Paris and around the world, through immersive and digital-first innovations.

: Enhancing how fans engage with PSG, both in Paris and around the world, through immersive and digital-first innovations. Stadium & Training Ground : From smart stadiums that elevate the overall fan experience to cutting-edge enhancements at Paris Saint Germain’s state-of-the-art training facilities.

: From smart stadiums that elevate the overall fan experience to cutting-edge enhancements at Paris Saint Germain’s state-of-the-art training facilities. Health & Performance: Leveraging sports science, AI, and wearable technology to optimize player performance and well-being.

Expanding PSG’s Global Innovation Footprint

The launch of PSG Labs in Doha marks the first step in the Club’s international innovation expansion. The regional lab will serve as a gateway to emerging technology in the Middle East, allowing PSG to:

Partner with top local and international startups.

Explore new advancements in sports tech and digital engagement.

Develop solutions that can be scaled globally.

“This is a major step in PSG’s innovation journey”, added Jerry Newman, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer of Paris Saint-Germain. “By launching this innovation lab in Doha, PSG is demonstrating the impact that visionary leadership and global collaboration can have in shaping the future of sports.”

Join the Movement

Applications for PSG Labs are now open. Startups and scaleups looking to shape the future of sports, media, and fan engagement are invited to apply.

For more information, visit PSG Labs Official Website: https://www.psg.fr/labs

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is France's most successful sports club and a leading force on the European stage. Under Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) ownership since 2011, PSG has grown into a multi-sport institution, excelling in men’s and women’s football, handball, judo, and Esports. In 2022, U.S.-based Arctos Partners invested in the Club to support its long-term growth strategy. The Club has an outstanding record, with 12 Ligue 1 titles and 52 trophies in total. 33 have been won since 2011. Over the years, PSG has attracted legendary players such as Mbappé, Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimović, Messi and Neymar Jr. and continues to work with some of the world's best talent.

With a global fan base exceeding 500 million and a combined social media following of over 220 million across social media, PSG has become a cultural icon, sitting at the intersection of sport, fashion, and entertainment. Collaborations with global brands like Jordan have solidified its status as a globally recognized lifestyle brand. In 2024, the Club inaugurated the Paris Saint-Germain Campus, a state-of-the-art facility that sets new standards for athlete development and performance.

As The Club of the New Generation, Paris Saint-Germain blends athletic excellence, cultural influence, and social impact to shape the future of sport and society. PSG is committed to social responsibility, supporting disadvantaged youth globally through its PSG for Communities program with initiatives in education, sports, and inclusion.

