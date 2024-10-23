Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Panda Saudi has announced a new initiative, signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) and Faden Media, to revolutionize advertising within Panda's retail stores by integrating advanced AI technologies and data analysis in advertising strategies. This initiative aims to enhance the shopping experience for its customers while enabling brands to gain deeper insights into consumer behavior empowering them to meet customers’ needs with greater precision & personalization.

The agreement was signed at the Savola Group headquarters in Jeddah, in the presence of Dr. Bander Hamooh, CEO of Panda Retail Company; Mr. Mubarak Alwadaani, Chief Commercial Officer of the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI); Mr. Mohamed Al Khereiji, CEO of AlArabia Outdoor Advertising Company; Mr. Hamad Alenizi, CEO of Faden Media, and Mr. Ahmad Chehade, CMO of Panda, alongside senior executives from the three companies. This collaboration is a natural progression of the longstanding partnership between Faden Media and Panda, with both parties eager to enter a new digital era of cooperation and innovation to achieve groundbreaking milestones in the sector.

“We are proud of this strategic partnership, which aligns perfectly with Panda’s vision of enhancing the shopping experience for our customers by meeting their needs and improving our service”, said Dr. Bander Hamooh, CEO of Panda.

“Through our collaboration with SCAI and Faden Media, we unite leading expertise in AI and commercial advertising to deliver an intelligent and integrated shopping experience that tailors services to each shopper, reflecting their personal preferences. This will boost customer satisfaction and create an exceptional experience. This initiative is part of our plan to solidify our leadership in the retail sector. Our goal is for Panda to remain at the forefront of companies offering innovative solutions, continually raising service standards to achieve excellence in the Kingdom”, he added.

Mr. Mubarak Alwadaani, Chief Commercial Officer at SCAI, expressed pride in the partnership with Panda and Faden Media, stating: “We are proud of our collaboration with two of the leading players in the retail and advertising sectors in the Kingdom. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in SCAI’s journey to harness AI-driven advertising solutions. The adoption of these solutions by our partners across their advertising assets represents not just an evolution but a revolution in how they connect with customers by enhancing engagement and delivering data-driven, measurable results. Together, we aim to enrich the advertising experience in the retail sector and to unlock unprecedented and sustainable value”.

Mr. Mohamed Al Khereiji, Vice Chairman and CEO of AlArabia Outdoor Advertising Company, emphasized the commitment to advancing the advertising industry and investing in data across the region, starting from Saudi Arabia.

“Our goal is to be pioneers in embracing innovation and technology, driving digital transformation in this field, and creating a unique model that aligns with the latest advancements in media, advertising, and data investment”, Al Khereiji said. “Through our strategic partnership with the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI), we have ensured the integration of AI into commercial advertising across multiple sectors, including retail, following our acquisition of Faden Media. Today, we are proud to partner with Panda, the leader in retail in the Kingdom, and we look forward to this partnership paving the way for a significant leap in AI-powered advertising solutions, elevating advertising in markets”, he added.

Mr. Hamad Alenizi, CEO of Faden Media, stated: "We are proud of our decade-long partnership with Panda, and we are pleased to strengthen this collaboration, which is now entering a new phase characterized by unprecedented digital innovation and development. We are confident that we will create a transformative shift in advertising through AI in retail stores, which will lead to specialized marketing solutions tailored to consumer preferences and behaviors, providing brands with added value in understanding customer needs and fulfilling their desires, ultimately offering a unique shopping experience."

This strategic partnership represents a significant step toward elevating the in-store shopping experience to a higher level of interaction and personalization using AI-based solutions.

About Panda:

Panda, part of the Savola Group, is one of the largest retail companies in the Middle East, employing over 16,000 dedicated employees to meet the needs of customers in 192 branches across various regions of Saudi Arabia. Panda serves over 300 million annual visitors with a selection of over 30,000 products through its diverse markets and online platforms.

About SCAI:

The Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) is a wholly-owned PIF company that offers impactful solutions and products for multiple sectors, including smart city, media, healthcare, financial services, sport and entertainment. Guided by a vision to lead the next generation of AI applications and unlock global value, SCAI empowers the future of AI through best-in-class partnerships, targeted investments, and the development of world-class capabilities.

About Faden Media:

Faden Media is a leading company in indoor and outdoor advertising solutions and the first Saudi company specialized in in-store retail advertising. The company offers innovative solutions that enhance brand communication with their customers across multiple platforms and media, contributing to effective engagement and building sustainable relationships between brands and their audiences.