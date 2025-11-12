Cairo; Egypt: NexGen, a leading provider of smart home technology solutions in the Egyptian market, announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Panasonic, becoming the leading provider of Panasonic’s smart home solutions in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

This collaboration comes as part of a shared vision to accelerate the transition towards intelligent systems within Egyptian households and to provide a more secure, convenient and comfortable living experience powered by the latest global innovations in this field.

Through this partnership, Panasonic aims to establish its position as a key player in the rapidly growing smart home market in Egypt and the Middle East. Global industry reports indicate that the region’s smart home market is expected to exceed USD 1.8 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate surpassing 12%, reflecting the increasing demand for home security technologies, automated lighting, energy management systems, and other integrated smart solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Bahaa Sarsar, Chairman of NexGen, said, "At NexGen, we believe that the future belongs to smart homes— superseding separate isolated devices with a fully integrated ecosystem that enhances the quality of life and gives users real control and personalization. Our partnership with Panasonic represents a strategic step towards delivering reliable solutions that meet the aspirations of the Egyptian market and position us as a leading player in this promising sector."

He pointed “This new partnership also aims to expand the adoption of KNX international standards in the smart home sector — a system that enables seamless integration between various home devices through a unified intelligent control network. KNX-based solutions have been proven globally to deliver tangible energy savings of 30–40%, thanks to their ability to intelligently manage lighting, air conditioning, and power systems according to actual usage patterns. By integrating Panasonic’s KNX-enabled technologies within NexGen’s portfolio, Egyptian consumers will enjoy a more comfortable and energy-efficient living experience.”

Mr. Eiji Ito, Managing Director of Panasonic Electric Works Middle East & Africa (PEWMEA), a division of Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE expressed his confidence in this collaboration, saying:

""Egypt is one of the most dynamic markets in the region, and we view it as a key regional gateway for the growth of the smart home sector. The appointment of NexGen as our partner did not come by chance; it is based on their strong local market expertise and their ability to build a highly efficient networked topologies that deliver Panasonic’s solutions complying to globally recognized standards."

Adding “The two companies will also work on developing a comprehensive ecosystem built on the open KNX protocol, ensuring flexibility for future expansion and customization of smart home solutions. This initiative supports national efforts to promote energy efficiency and sustainability, offering systems capable of reducing operational costs for homes and buildings by up to 35% compared to conventional installations. It reflects Panasonic and NexGen’s shared commitment to applying global standards and advancing smart, sustainable living across the Egyptian market.”

This partnership reaffirms the commitment of both companies to expanding the adoption of smart home technologies in Egypt, while working to raise consumer awareness about the importance of digital transformation within households. In the coming period, the market is expected to witness the launch of a comprehensive range of Panasonic products through NexGen’s authorized channels, offering an advanced user experience aligned with international standards.