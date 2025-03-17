Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Palma Development, one of the most prestigious developers in the UAE real estate industry, has announced that Serenia Living, its AED 3 billion ultra-premium beachfront development on the crescent of Palm Jumeirah, has reached 70% completion. This milestone exemplifies substantial progress toward delivering one of Dubai's most coveted projects, further reinforcing Palma's dedication to timely project delivery.

Serenia Living, a uniquely designed development featuring 226 exclusive residences, including two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, full-floor and half-floor penthouses, and one of Dubai’s most exclusive Sky Mansions. The project’s high-end amenities include one of the largest residential swimming pools in the city, a state-of-the-art gym with a dedicated personal training area, multiple indoor and outdoor children's play areas, and direct beach access.

In his comments on the construction milestone, Omar Derbas, Executive Director, Development and Engineering at Palma Development, said: “Serenia Living is progressing smoothly and remains on track for the expected completion by the end of 2025, while maintaining the exceptional quality that defines all our projects. As we move into the final phase of construction anticipation continues to build among our discerning clientele, who will soon experience a new standard of upscale beachfront living.”

With its ultra-prime location, best-in-class amenities, and unwavering focus on delivering bespoke residential experiences, the project is set to become a landmark of opulence on Palm Jumeirah.

As construction continues at a steady pace, Palma Development looks forward to achieving further milestones, bringing Serenia Living closer to completion and setting a new standard for ultra-premium beachfront residences in Dubai.