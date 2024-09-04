Palm Hills has announced the offering of full scholarships for exceptional high school graduates to enroll at Badya University, an institution established in partnership with the University of Texas Medical Branch "UTMB". The scholarship covers all tuition fees and include career-oriented training programs that prepare students for professional success. Additionally, recipients will be granted employment opportunities upon graduation.

"Palm Hills firmly believes in education as a keystone for building a prosperous future for any society," remarked Yasseen Mansour, Chairman & CEO of Palm Hills. "Our strategic vision centers on advancing education to enhance the quality of life and provide opportunities for Egyptian youth. Investing in education strengthens individuals' capabilities and empowers them to achieve their full potential. Investing in top-tier educational facilities that adhere to the highest global standards is one of the key pillars we rely on to empower the educational sector. This commitment was fundamental to our vision when creating Badya City, designed to be a forward-thinking city for future generations, youth, and a premier educational hub in West Cairo."

Badya University is established through a collaboration between Palm Hills, a leading real estate development company, and Taaleem Management Services, a prominent player in higher education in Egypt. Located in Badya City, the largest project by Palm Hills and Egypt's first sustainable and smart city in West Cairo, Badya University is set to become a cornerstone of educational excellence.

The university will host eight academic faculties accommodating 12,500 students. The academic year will commence next September, starting with five faculties: Medicine, Dentistry, Physical Therapy, Business administration & Economics, and Computing & Data Science.

Providing opportunities for exceptional students, Badya University is committed to delivering world-class education with a global perspective. The university was established through a strategic partnership with the University of Texas Medical Branch. This partnership focuses on faculty training programs, joint research initiatives, academic resource exchange, and shared professional development opportunities. The first faculty training program for teaching staff, supervised by specialists from the University of Texas, recently took place over two weeks at Badya University, further enhancing academic collaboration and offering exceptional educational and research opportunities for students and faculty members alike.

Students interested in applying for the scholarship can submit their applications starting from the 4th of September and can review the application requirements on the website: https://www.palmhillsdevelopments.com/ar/applyNow