Cork, Ireland – P4ML, a technology and implementation partner in precision medicine, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM®) in San Diego, California, USA, making the company one of the first biotechnology partners to join the BeginNGS® global newborn screening program.

Through this partnership, BeginNGS® and P4ML will expand newborn screening and multi-omics research. P4ML will facilitate implementation across the EMEAI region, leveraging its Irish roots as a foundation of scientific rigor and innovation. The company brings deep expertise in data governance, harmonized approaches to the secondary use of health data, deployment of trusted research environments (TREs), and integration of multi-omics technologies.

“Since our inception, P4ML has placed patient empathy and scientific excellence at the heart of our mission,” said Patrick J Moloney, Co-Founder of P4ML. “Advancing rare disease research, supporting global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and delivering on corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments are key pillars of the P4ML mission. P4ML is proud to stand alongside leading pharmaceutical institutions, research centres, and health systems driving the future of newborn screening. With BeginNGS already supported by an extraordinary consortium of global partners, P4ML is excited to bring its expertise to this international movement ensuring that children and families across the EMEAI region benefit from earlier detection, improved outcomes, and accelerated access to life-changing therapies, aligned with the not for profit BeginNGS approach to newborn screening.”

P4ML’s founders bring extensive experience in both small- and large-molecule discovery, rooted in Irish pharmaceutical and biotech excellence. By linking newborn genomic insights with molecular platforms, the collaboration is expected to accelerate rare disease therapeutic pipelines. P4ML will facilitate practical implementation across the EMEAI region. The program, has begun international rollout in 2025 across the Middle East and North Africa, enables newborns to be screened for more than 1,000 treatable genetic conditions.

“Expanding international technology partners is critical for our understanding of the incidence of rare diseases across different geographies and to identify appropriate, available treatments at or before the onset of symptoms,” said Stephen Kingsmore, MD, DSc, President & CEO of RCIGM, “It is our shared vision for BeginNGS to grow through these international collaborations.”

“Living with a rare disease is inherently inequitable, but by lessening the burden of the diagnostic odyssey, we can advance health equity solutions, said Tom DeFay, PhD, Vice Chair of BeginNGS and Deputy Head of Diagnostics at Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, “We look forward to continuing to support the BeginNGS Consortium and its members in advancing the global reach of critical diagnostic tools.”

About BeginNGS

Launched by RCIGM and its founding partners in 2022, BeginNGS is designed to prevent or minimize the effects of hundreds of childhood genetic diseases by identifying babies at risk and recommending effective therapies before symptoms arise. Our vision is to implement BeginNGS for 1,000 diseases by 2030 in at least 10 countries. This new phase of BeginNGS is supported by promising results of two studies recently published in The American Journal of Human Genetics showing that the BeginNGS technology platform reduces false positives by 97 percent, diagnoses genetic diseases earlier, and benefits one in 13 infants who might otherwise have tragic outcomes. BeginNGS currently screens for 522 severe childhood genetic diseases with effective interventions at multiple hospitals in the United States.

BeginNGS is made possible by the support and intellectual resources of BeginNGS Consortium members comprised of leading organizations in healthcare delivery, biopharma, biotech, information technology and patient advocacy, who are working together to create a new ecosystem for genome-informed healthcare delivery that can scale to meet the needs of countries worldwide.

About P4ML

P4ML, a Future100 UAE company with Irish roots, is a technology and implementation partner in precision medicine. Drawing on Ireland’s deep scientific expertise, P4ML combines data governance, trusted research environments, and mass spectrometry-based multi-omics to advance newborn screening and rare disease management. P4ML accelerated through the Dubai Future Foundation, and are a proud alumni member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid innovation fund (MBRIF).

