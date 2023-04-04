Dubai, UAE: Procter & Gamble (P&G), home of leading brands such as Pampers®, Tide®, Ariel® and Herbal Essences®, is collaborating with key retailers across the region to step up as a Force for Good, this Ramadan, by launching a campaign to accelerate efforts to help provide access to clean drinking water to people in need. The global outreach program, P&G Children’s Safe Drinking Water, aims to transform the lives of communities around the world by providing 25 billion litres of clean drinking water by 2025, and forms part of P&G’s wider efforts to support goal six of the UN Sustainable Development Goals on clean water and sanitation.

Access to clean drinking water is a challenge for two billion people around the world, and the burden to care for family household water needs disproportionately falls on women and affects children. Through its Children’s Safe Drinking Water Program, P&G is partnering with Save the Children to provide clean drinking water to families in Ethiopia, Somalia, Nigeria and Kenya.

Major supermarket chains across the region will run the P&G “1 pack = 1 day of clean water” campaign in alignment with the spirit of generosity in Ramadan, enabling shoppers to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #6 that seeks to ensure water and sanitation for all. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the global water crisis and encourages shoppers to make a difference by purchasing products that support the cause. This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on improving access to clean drinking water in underprivileged communities.

Rohini Venkateswaran, Vice President - Country Manager East Gulf & Sales Strategy & Planning Gulf at P&G said: “P&G is committed to working towards our goal of making a positive impact on communities in need, and we believe that this partnership will help us further the reach and impact of the program. We aim to bring further awareness to the clean water crisis and expand the reach of P&G’s Children’s Safe Drinking Water Program that has been transforming lives for nearly 15 years. Our longstanding collaboration with our retailers across the Gulf, offers an opportunity to demonstrate the power of brands to enact positive change. By combining our resources and expertise, we hope to provide access to clean drinking water and make a positive impact on the health and well-being of children and families most in need.”

The campaign will run throughout Ramadan in the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain, across major supermarkets, where P&G will donate the equivalent of one day of clean water for every purchase of P&G brands such as Always, Head & Shoulders, Crest, Ariel, Pampers and more.

P&G introduced the Children’s Safe Drinking Water Program in 2004, working with NGOs around the world to bring clean drinking water and education on proper sanitation and hygiene. Clean drinking water is made possible through the P&G Purifier of Water packets invented by P&G laundry scientists. Ten liters of dirty water can be transformed using just one P&G Purifier of Water packet, a bucket, a spoon and a cloth in 30 minutes. Since its inception, the program has provided more than 20 billion liters of clean water to people in 93 countries around the world.

To learn more about the Children’s Safe Drinking Water Program, visit www.csdw.org

