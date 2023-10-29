Doha: Oxford Business Group (OBG) is forging ahead with its research project to produce The Report: Qatar 2023 , unveiling a dynamic team poised to deliver comprehensive insights into Qatar's evolving economic landscape. This collaborative effort, led by Fernanda Braz as Country Director and Kevin Graham as Editorial Manager, marks a significant milestone in OBG's mission to provide in-depth research and analysis tailored to the dynamic business milieu of Qatar.

This project carries substantial weight as it aligns seamlessly with Qatar's ambitious economic transformation goals, serving as a beacon for the nation's journey toward economic diversification. OBG brings together accomplished professionals with an intimate understanding of the regional market. This collaborative effort promises to offer invaluable insights into Qatar's economic evolution.

Fernanda Braz is a distinguished professional with over a decade in international development, she brings a wealth of expertise in managing complex initiatives and fostering cross-cultural collaboration. Her deep understanding of the Qatari business landscape, coupled with a track record of successful project management in diverse global contexts, including Bahrain, Oman, Indonesia, and South Africa, positions her as a visionary force in driving our project in Qatar. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Linguistics and holds Postgraduate Diplomas in both Strategic Management and Integrated Communications, further enriching her ability to lead and communicate effectively in our dynamic and cross-functional team.

Kevin Graham brings significant regional experience to the project with previous stints as editorial manager for OBG reports on Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. He knows Arabic and holds master’s degrees in Middle East studies from the University of Chicago and the University of Oxford.

OBG's presence in the Middle East, particularly Qatar, underlines its role as a trusted source of information that attracts foreign investments. The forthcoming report is poised to decode the intricacies of Qatar's economic trajectory, from its ambitious diversification agenda to the pioneering digital strategies shaping its future.

The Report: Qatar 2023 is set to feature exclusive interviews with key figures, including Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, providing insights into Qatar's economic vision. Additionally, the Head of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) will be prominently featured, offering unique perspectives in the introduction to "The Report: Qatar 2023."

"Embarking on the journey of The Report: Qatar 2023, I am honored to lead a dynamic team at the forefront of unveiling Qatar's economic landscape. Together with Kevin Graham and the talented OBG professionals, we are set to decode the intricacies of Qatar's growth story, from its visionary economic diversification to pioneering digital strategies. In a pivotal moment for Qatar's advancement, our report promises to offer invaluable insights, bridging global investors with the wealth of opportunities in this vibrant market. I am excited to be part of OBG's mission to provide comprehensive research that aligns seamlessly with Qatar's ambitious goals," Braz said.

Jana Treeck, OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East, stressed that Fernanda Braz and Kevin Graham are embarking on OBG's latest endeavour at a pivotal moment when Qatar is actively advancing its efforts to bolster its competitiveness.

"Qatar is strategically advancing its growth agenda, driven by substantial public investments and forward-thinking regulatory reforms. The current business landscape teems with promising opportunities for investors, poised for substantial development. Fernanda and Kevin bring a valuable blend of regional expertise, local insights, and diverse skillsets to their roles. I am excited that they will lead this next phase of our operations in Qatar, shining a spotlight on the untapped potential in this vital market," Treeck added.

The Report: Qatar 2023 represents the culmination of extensive research undertaken by OBG's team of analysts. This comprehensive report will delve into a multitude of critical areas, including Qatar's positive GDP growth forecast, post-World Cup 2022 economic analysis, expansion in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, the energy transition, diversified investment opportunities, the completion of mega projects, and the flourishing banking sector.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on the world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

For more information, please contact:

Marc-André de Blois

Director of PR and Video Content, Oxford Business Group

E-mail: mdeblois@oxfordbusinessgroup.com

802 Publishing Pavilion, Production City

PO Box 502 659 Me’aisem First Dubai UAE

6th Floor 105 Victoria Street

London SW1E 6DT

Register to receive our Economic Updates: oxfordbusinessgroup.com/register