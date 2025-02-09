Doha: Qatar's drive for economic diversification and investment is set to receive a boost with the latest edition of The Report: Qatar 2025, an in-depth publication by Oxford Business Group (OBG). The report will provide valuable economic intelligence, analysing key trends and opportunities shaping the country’s business landscape.

As part of this initiative, AmCham Qatar and OBG have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant step in enhancing research and analysis to support business decision-making. The agreement designates OBG as AmCham Qatar’s official research partner, strengthening efforts to deliver data-driven insights that promote investment and business growth.

Fernanda Braz, OBG’s Country Director for Qatar, highlighted the significance of the MoU in supporting Qatar’s economic diversification goals.

“Qatar is driving economic diversification, particularly in sectors such as energy, infrastructure and technology, alongside efforts to improve its business environment. AmCham Qatar and OBG’s partnership will address these areas by offering data-driven analysis and fostering collaboration between American and Qatari businesses,” she said.

Xiomara Henriquez, Executive Director of AmCham Qatar, underscored the importance of the partnership in advancing the private sector’s role in the economy.

“Our collaboration with Oxford Business Group will strengthen AmCham Qatar’s ability to provide its members with actionable economic insights. The Report: Qatar 2025 will serve as a key resource for businesses seeking to navigate Qatar’s evolving economic landscape, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing US-Qatar business relations,” she commented.

The Report: Qatar 2025 will explore critical aspects of the country’s economy, including public-private partnerships, sustainable economic diversification, infrastructure development and digital transformation. The publication will provide business leaders, policymakers and investors with a comprehensive overview of the opportunities and challenges shaping Qatar’s business environment.

This MoU strengthens AmCham Qatar’s role in driving private-sector growth, while also expanding OBG’s reach through AmCham Qatar’s communication channels, including events, newsletters and social media. It will also facilitate research collaboration and support the distribution of The Report: Qatar 2025.

The report will feature high-profile interviews with key figures shaping Qatar’s economy, including Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber; Abdulrahman Hesham Al Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank; Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, Minister of Municipality; and Bassel Gamal, Group CEO of Qatar Islamic Bank.

Other primary partners for The Report: Qatar 2025 include the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Qatar Stock Exchange, reinforcing the publication’s role as a leading resource on Qatar’s economic development.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

For more information, please contact:

Marc-André de Blois

Director of PR and Video Content, Oxford Business Group

E-mail: mdeblois@oxfordbusinessgroup.com

802 Publishing Pavilion, Production City

PO Box 502 659 Me’aisem First Dubai UAE

th Floor 105 Victoria Street

London SW1E 6DT

Register to receive our Economic Updates: oxfordbusinessgroup.com/register