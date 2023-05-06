Ourshopee, the popular e-commerce platform, has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the one million app downloads mark. This remarkable achievement comes just Seven years after the company started its operations in the UAE in 2015. After successfully reshaping how people shop in the Middle East, Ourshopee launched in Dubai in 2015 with the mission to become Arab Regions favourite way to shop, by empowering people to shop with effortlessly & Joyful.

Ourshopee has since expanded its operations to other countries in the GCC region, including Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The company plans to further expand its operations to Saudi Arabia by 2023 and the North African region by 2025. Ourshopee's massive product inventory of over 200k products and the user-friendly interface of its app have contributed significantly to its success. According to data, the majority of its customers are between the ages of 25-44, with an average age of 34. Additionally, 66% of their customers are men, while 34% are women. The company's online pharmacy and online groceries option also help to retain customers and increase the purchase frequency.

The one millionth customer who downloaded the Ourshopee app was a 24-year-old man called Fazeen from Dubai. He shared his experience with Ourshopee, expressing his delight at being the one millionth app downloader. The young man spoke highly of the platform's wide range of products and its user-friendly interface, which made his shopping experience hassle-free and enjoyable.

Ourshopee's success can be attributed to its dedication to providing exceptional customer service. The platform offers a wide range of products and efficient delivery services, coupled with reliable customer support, ensuring that customers have a seamless shopping experience. Ourshopee's focus on customer satisfaction has helped the company build a loyal customer base, which has, in turn, contributed to its growth. To celebrate this remarkable achievement, Ourshopee is offering huge discounts and offers to its customers. This offer is expected to further boost the platform's growth and drive customer loyalty.

"Ourshopee is thrilled to have crossed the one million app downloads mark," said Dr. Shanith Mangalat the Founder & CEO of Ourshopee. We provide an end-to-end shopping experience that helps consumers find the best value with the flexibility of paying in 4 instalments. Additional smart app features include price drop notifications, exclusive deals and shareable shopping collections, allowing customers to follow and share collections curated by brands, influencers, and Ourshopee shopping experts. Achieving 3M App downloads is the next target in front of and we will achieve that by 2024. This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, as well as our loyal customers. We remain committed to providing the best shopping experience to our customers, and we will continue to innovate and grow to meet their needs."

Ourshopee's success in achieving one million app downloads was due to its strategic marketing campaigns. The company used various marketing channels, including paid marketing, organic searches, influencer marketing campaigns, affiliate marketing, and many additional offline and online promotional activities. Ourshopee's focus on creating a robust digital presence and engaging with customers on various social media platforms has also contributed significantly to its success.

As the e-commerce industry continues to grow, Ourshopee is well-positioned to capitalize on the trend. The company's focus on customer satisfaction, coupled with its expansion plans, is expected to drive its growth in the coming years. Ourshopee's success is a testament to the potential of the e-commerce industry in the region and its ability to create opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.

-Ends-

For more details visit: https://ourshopee.com/