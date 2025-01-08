In a groundbreaking move to enhance the Edutech ecosystem, Ottu, a leading Online payment management solution in the GCC, has partnered with Edunation, a premier provider of innovative e-learning platforms. With this collaboration, Ottu aims to simplify and streamline payment processes for educational institutions regionally by launching end-to-end fully integrated seamless online payments on Edunation platform empowering them with fee collections through their student management systems, web and mobile apps, payment links, auto-debit, and recurring payments.

This partnership will benefit Educational institutes by seamlessly integrating regional payment gateways, enabling smoother fee collections, improved financial transparency, and efficient management of transactions. By adopting localized payment gateways, institutes can gain access to cost-effective and widely adopted payment options. Parents experience greater convenience with flexible, user-friendly payment options that eliminate the hassle of manual transactions, ensuring timely fee submissions. This reduces costs, enhances accessibility, and improves the overall user experience, fostering trust and satisfaction among parents and institutions alike.

Ottu is an online payment gateway management system (OPMS) that empowers merchants to manage online payments securely. Ottu integrates multiple online sales channels and payment methods, allowing merchants to connect directly to payment gateways provided by their local banks, and enabling the acceptance of online payments via debit and credit cards.

Edunation, a leader in next-generation learning environments, provides a comprehensive all-in-one platform designed to meet the dynamic needs of academic institutions. The platform supports a wide range of functions, including online conferencing, virtual assignments, exams, seamless communication among educators, students, and parents, and much more. By integrating Ottu’s payment technology, Edunation further enhances its offering, delivering a unified solution that addresses both educational and financial requirements.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Munaf Bukhari, Deputy CEO at Ottu, stated:

"We are thrilled to partner with Edunation to bring ease and efficiency to the financial aspects of education. By integrating our payment solutions, we are helping schools & universities embrace innovation, making it simpler for them to manage their financial operations while providing an enhanced experience for parents and students alike."

Mr. Firas Jabbour, CEO of Edunation, added: “We are delighted to partner with Ottu in our shared commitment to simplifying school operations and creating a better experience for parents. By integrating their technology into EdunationOS, we are streamlining fee collection processes and providing parents with seamless, user-friendly payment options. Together, we are not just addressing financial management challenges but also making school life simpler and more convenient for everyone involved.”

About Ottu

Ottu is an online payment management system in the Middle East, empowering merchants with seamless payment gateway integrations, advanced technology platforms, and localized payment solutions. With offices in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE, Ottu partners with top banks and enterprises to deliver efficient and innovative payment systems.

https://Ottu.com/

About Edunation

Edunation is a global leader in educational technology, delivering an all-in-one platform tailored to meet the evolving needs of academic institutions. At the heart of its offerings is EdunationOS, a comprehensive operating system that seamlessly integrates academic and administrative tools into a unified solution. EdunationOS simplifies school operations while enhancing the learning experience. Trusted by over a million users worldwide, Edunation empowers schools to operate efficiently, adapt to challenges, and focus on fostering academic excellence and innovation.

https://edu-nation.net/