Kuwait City, Kuwait— Ottu, a leading fintech company in the GCC, announces its strategic partnership with Keyloop, a leading provider of automotive retail solutions. Ottu, in collaboration with Keyloop, promises to deliver a convenient, end-to-end, seamless payment experience.

Ottu is an online payment gateway management system (OPMS) that empowers enterprises and automotive retailers to securely manage consumer online payments. The solution integrates multiple online sales channels and payment methods, allowing retailers to connect directly to payment gateways provided by their local banks, and enabling the acceptance of online payments via debit and credit cards.

The partnership with Keyloop will enhance Ottu's expertise in dealership payment management through an incorporated and secure payment gateway. It permits clients to restructure payment processes, reduce friction, and enhance customer satisfaction.

The partnership aims to transform the way dealerships and customers handle remote payments. This integration addresses a pressing need for easy end-to-end reconciliation and simplifying the payment transaction process for all parties involved.

This solution offers automotive retailers multiple payment integration points, including e-commerce, mobile applications, DMS, and payment links, ensuring streamlined reconciliation.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Keyloop, a company that shares our vision of driving innovation and fintech efficiency in the automotive sector," said Munaf Bukhari DCEO of Ottu. "Our partnership will not only optimize payment solutions but also set a new standard for customer experience in the industry.

Keyloop’s extensive network, deep automotive expertise, and connected product capabilities through their composable Automotive Retail Platform, Fusion, combine seamlessly with Ottu’s robust payment orchestration. Together, they deliver a unique solution that equips dealerships with the tools they need to excel in today’s automotive landscape.

About Ottu

Ottu stands at the forefront of financial technology as a pioneering company committed to transforming the landscape of online payment integration, management, and orchestration for merchants. Ottu’s unwavering dedication to innovation, security, and customer-centric solutions has paved the way for strategic partnerships with banks, schemes, and acquirers, enhancing the fintech ecosystem.

https://ottu.com/

https://keyloop.com/approved-partners/ottu

About Keyloop

Keyloop is a global technology company transforming the automotive retail industry. By connecting and integrating the entire retail ecosystem, through their Automotive Retail Platform, Fusion, Keyloop enables dealerships and OEMs to deliver exceptional customer experiences that enhance efficiencies and amplify customer and vehicle lifetime value.

https://keyloop.com/