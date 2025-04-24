Riyadh, KSA – Ottu is proud to announce a strategic partnership with HyperPay, a leading digital payment solutions provider, through a Mutual Collaboration Agreement (MCA), marking a significant milestone in transforming the digital payments landscape across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This powerful alliance unites two of the region’s leading fintech innovators to deliver a smarter, more secure, and future-ready payment ecosystem.

The Ottu and HyperPay partnership brings a range of strategic benefits to businesses across the MENA region. Merchants gain access to localized payment methods tailored to regional preferences, enhanced transaction security powered by advanced fraud protection, and optimized performance through smart routing and real-time analytics. The collaboration also simplifies integration, offering a unified platform that reduces operational complexity, accelerates time to market, and streamlines overall payment management.

Ottu’s Online Payment Management System (OPMS) is a next-generation orchestration platform designed to give merchants complete control. Through a single, intelligent interface, businesses can manage multiple payment service providers while leveraging AI-powered routing and actionable analytics for peak performance.

Danah Taqi, Chief Communication Officer of Ottu, commented:

“This partnership with HyperPay aligns with our mission to advance payment technologies across the MENA region. By joining forces, we are equipping businesses with the tools they need to navigate the digital economy with confidence and efficiency.”

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay, stated: “We are excited to join forces with Ottu in this strategic partnership that aligns with our efforts to shape the digital payment landscape in the MENA region. By combining our advanced payment platform with Ottu’s next-generation orchestration platform, OPMS, we seek to empower our vast client base. We anticipate this collaboration to pave the way for an innovative, efficient, and secure financial future.”

About Ottu

Ottu provides an advanced online payments platform that allows businesses to handle multiple payment gateways in multiple regions through an integrated solution. Through its platform, Ottu serves businesses by delivering three key solutions: innovation, security, and operational efficiency, which enable payment infrastructure development for increased business expansion.

www.Ottu.com

About HyperPay

MENA customers trust HyperPay, a leading online payment service provider, to deliver secure, efficient, scalable payment solutions. By prioritizing innovation and compliance, HyperPay provides payment solutions to companies operating across different sectors for seamless digital transactions.