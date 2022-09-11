News Highlights

RIYADH, DUBAI: KPMG announced OTO as the winner of the second annual KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator competition on September 7, 2022, recognizing the most impactful and promising start-up in Saudi Arabia.



OTO is a digital platform allowing retailers and e-commerce brands to take control over their delivery operations, enhance their customer experience, and increase their website conversion, through recognizing the most reliable delivery services and engaging their customers with more details and more updates. OTO is already integrated with 150+ global and regional courier and bullet delivery services and was recognized by the panel of judges for its innovative approach and opportunities for scale.



OTO gets to represent Saudi Arabia, competing against the winning finalists from 22 other countries and jurisdictions in the global final during Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, in November 2022.



The competition showcased entrepreneurs across industries who innovate to become tech leaders of tomorrow. OTO competed against six other shortlisted finalists: Autobia, COFE App, iBoat, iRAMA, UDAWI, and Qawafel from 55 applicants in this year’s edition.



The panel of prominent judges included Amal Dokhan, General Partner at 500 Global; Tala Aljabri, Venture Partner at HOF Capital; Omar Al-Shabaan, Co-founder and CEO of The Space; in addition to KPMG’s own Dr. Samer M. Abdallah, Head of ICT Sector and Maz Hussain, Head of Digital Lighthouse.



The winner was chosen based on six parameters: disruption and innovation, market potential, customer adoption, market traction and marketing, long-term potential, and pitch quality.



“At KPMG, we are supporting tech entrepreneurs now for several years. The Global Tech Innovator competition is becoming a wonderful community for innovators to accelerate their growth and become future industry leaders,” said Dr. Samer Abdallah, who chaired the judge panel.



The countries, regions and jurisdictions participating in the 2022 competition include Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Denmark, East Africa Germany, Ireland, India, Japan, Denmark, Kuwait, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Taiwan, the UK and the US.