The price range for the book building and subscription set between 37-45 riyals.

The total number of shares offered in the increase is one million five hundred thousand (1,500,000) ordinary shares, representing (25%) of the company’s shares before the offering and capital increase, and (18.519%) of the company’s shares after the offering and capital increase.

The minimum size of shares bid that can be subscribed for by each qualified investor is ten (10) shares, while the maximum number is four hundred and four thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine (404,999) shares. Knowing that preference will be given in allocation to qualified investors from the institutional category, not to exceed 90% of the shares offered, with the remainder being allocated to qualified investors from the individual category.

The company obtained the listing approval from the exchange “Tadawul” on 11/23/1444 AH (corresponding to 06/12/2023 AD) to list the company’s shares in the parallel market “Nomu”, as well as the approval of the Capital Market Authority issued on 12/03/1444 AH (corresponding to 06/21/2023 AD)

Qualified investors wishing to purchase the offered shares must investigate and study the information disclosed in the prospectus. And If it is not possible to understand the contents of the prospectus, it is preferable to consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision.

The Authority’s approval of the application should not be viewed as an endorsement of the feasibility of investing in the offering or in the shares of the company in question, as the Authority’s decision to approve the application means that the regulatory requirements have been complied with in accordance with the Financial Market Law and its executive regulations.

To view the prospectus, please visit the electronic link to the Capital Market Authority’s website below:

https://cma.org.sa/Market/Prospectuses/Documents/obic.pdf

