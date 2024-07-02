London / Dubai – Kantar Media, the world leader in audience measurement has been commissioned by OSN, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s leading TV entertainment company for premium, must-see content, to deliver a new audience measurement service ingesting data collected from their subscribers’ set top boxes using return path data technology.

The Kantar Media service will unlock the power of the viewing data captured through tens of thousands of OSN set-top boxes installed in the MENA region. OSN will access the data using the powerful post reporting tool AdvantEdge from Kantar Media’s TechEdge software unit. The solution incorporates data validation, processing, and capping, adjusting long viewing sessions into realistic viewing levels. The service is now available to OSN.

Andy Grant, Vice President Programming, OSN, commented, “OSN has access to substantial data of set top boxes and we are delighted to have appointed world leader Kantar Media to support us in processing and analysing this data to unlock new insights. We are looking forward to harnessing this data to better understand our audiences and aid media planning.”

Keld Nielsen, Senior Director at Kantar Media, added, “We are pleased to partner with OSN to unlock the value of their subscriber data. As the viewing landscape and its viewers habits are profoundly changing, it has never been more important to harness all data assets at your disposal to maximise audience insights and opportunities to grow. We look forward to expanding our partnerships in the region to integrate and enrich more data sources in the future to serve the Middle Eastern media industry.”

About OSN Group

OSN Group is the leading network for premium entertainment in the MENA region, operating in 22 countries featuring exclusive, in-demand global and local hit TV series and films. OSN Group delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+, OSNtv, Anghami and B2B offerings across the region.

Home to the most compelling content from global studios, including Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures, OSN spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish, and more across its divisions, distinctively known for exclusively broadcasting the latest HBO content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming. OSN Group was formed in 2009 by the merger of the two largest subscription TV networks in the region, namely Orbit and Showtime Arabia, and is a subsidiary of KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding). Find out more at www.osn.com.

About Kantar Media

As people increasingly move across channels and platforms, Kantar Media’s data and audience measurement, targeting, analytics and advertising intelligence services unlock insights to inform powerful decision-making.

Working with panel and first-party data in over 80 countries, we have the world’s fastest growing cross-media measurement footprint, underpinned by versatility, scale, technology and expertise, to drive long-term business growth for our clients and partners. For more information, visit www.kantarmedia.com.

