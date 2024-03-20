Origo Solutions, Norwegian subsidiary of HIMA Group, has been awarded a new framework agreement by Equinor for the delivery of Safety and Automation Systems as well as related engineering and services.

The multi-year agreement is effective from January 2024 and regulates deliveries of safety-critical solutions onshore and offshore, as well as deliveries of automation solutions with associated electrical and instrument scope.

"This provides fresh confirmation that Origo Solutions is considered as an important long-term supplier for Equinor. It consolidates our position as a significant supplier to Equinor for Safety and Automation Systems. We have established a large installed base of our products and services over many years and see growing interest in our expertise on both onshore facilities and offshore platforms," says Bjørn-Tore Lenes, CEO of Origo Solutions.

Since February 2024 Origo Solutions is part of HIMA Group, a global independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and rail industries. Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA Group comments: ‘’This agreement confirms that Origo’s solutions are world class, and we are proud to contribute to the safety of people and the environment on many of the Equinor assets, both onshore and offshore.”

The agreement gives Origo Solutions a solid platform to continue investing in the future. During the agreement period a turnover of at least one billion Norwegian kroner is expected.

"Our employees do a fantastic job of completing the projects in a quality way and on time, with minimal customer involvement. When we have finished delivering a project, the customer can be sure that everything works and is documented correctly," says Rune Reinertsen, Director of Sales and Marketing at Origo Solutions.

About HIMA Group

The HIMA Group is a global independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and rail industries that protect people, assets, and the environment from harm. Founded in 1908, the family-owned company is headquartered in Brühl, near Mannheim, (Germany).

The HIMA Group employs approx. 1050 employees in 22 group companies worldwide. Regional headquarters are located in Breda in the Netherlands (Europe), Stockport in England (UK), Kristiansand in Norway (Scandinavia), Singapore (Asia Pacific), Shanghai (China), Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (Middle East) and Houston in the USA (North America).

The open and independent HIMA Safety Platform combines hardware and software on a single technology platform and offers a uniform security concept. With more than 50,000 installed safety systems (SIL 3 / SIL 4, PL e, CENELEC SIL 4), HIMA is considered a technology leader. In addition to proven safety technology, HIMA offers consulting, safety engineering, and services as well as training.

This results in solutions that ensure functional safety and OT security, compliance with standards, process efficiency and plant availability throughout the entire safety lifecycle.

As a safety expert, HIMA is pioneering the digitalization of functional safety and generates significant added value for customers with holistic safety solutions.

Since the 1960s, HIMA has been a reliable partner to the world's largest companies in the process industry, including chemicals, petrochemicals, energy and oil and gas.

Typical safety applications include Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD), Fire & Gas (F&G) systems, Burner Control / Management Systems (BCS/BMS) for Burners and Boilers, Turbo Machinery Control (TMC) for Turbomachinery and Compressors, Pipeline Management Control (PMC) with Leak Detection, High-Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS) for overpressure protection of pipelines, subsea systems for the deep sea, and overfill protection systems for tank farms.

In 2015, HIMA revolutionized the railway industry with the first CENELEC SIL 4 certified Safety PLC. These commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products are open safety controllers that can be easily integrated and maintained into a wide variety of solutions. Today, HIMA also offers holistic safety solutions for applications such as level crossings, signaling interlockings, and on-board systems for rolling stock. Our rail solutions suite includes Power SCADA for Electrification, SCADA BMS for rail tunnel control, overspeed prevention systems, interlockings for railway depots, and automatic door control.

More information at www.hima.com

About Origo Solutions

Origo Solutions is part of the HIMA Group and HIMA’s regional head office for Scandinavia.

The origins of Origo Solutions date back to 1977 with the founding of Moland Automation, later Bjørge Safety Systems. In 2024 HIMA Group acquired Origo Solutions from MORELD Industrial Group and Aker Capital.

Origo Solutions is recognised as a leading solution provider of safety, automation and instrumented systems for monitoring, control and protection of both offshore and onshore facilities in Scandinavia, as well as comprehensive SCADA systems for the global renewable / wind industry.

Since the 70’s Origo Solutions has been focused on safety and has become a trusted HIMA Partner and the exclusive HIMA Representative in Norway in 2000. Furthermore, Origo Solutions has developed several holistic safety solutions such as SafeCom™ (High Integrity Safety Communication System), PPS (Pipeline Protection System), WIPS® (Wireless Instrumentation Protection System), Fire&Gas Detection, as well as SCADA+™, enabling increased insight, analysis, predictions and intelligent services.

Origo Solutions is headquartered in Kristiansand with regional offices in Stavanger and Arendal. In total, Origo Solutions has 100 full-time associates.

More information at www.origo-solutions.com

