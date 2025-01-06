Cairo – Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, announced the inauguration of the new expansion of the industrial wastewater treatment plant at the group's spinning factory, which features four consecutive treatment stages and has a capacity of 1,250 cubic meters per day.

The inauguration was attended by Engineer Hazem El-Ashmony, Governor of Sharqia, and Engineer Alaa Abd El-Lah Mostafa, Head of the 10th of Ramadan City Development Authority. They were joined by Ms. Yasmin Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, Engineer Hazem El-Zifzaf, CEO of Oriental Weavers Carpets, and prominent industry and investment leaders, alongside the group’s senior management.

Governor El-Ashmony praised the remarkable achievements and continuous successes of Oriental Weavers, extending his tribute to the late founder and industrial entrepreneur Mr. Mohamed Farid Khamis. He further highlighted Egypt's ongoing need for collaborative efforts to drive development, enhance production, and achieve environmental and sustainable development goals.

In her remarks, Ms. Khamis described the industrial wastewater treatment plant as a pivotal step in achieving environmental objectives by mitigating the impact of industrial wastewater discharge. She expressed her delight with the inauguration, highlighting it as a milestone in the company’s journey to preserve the environment and support sustainable development. She affirmed the group’s belief that industry is not solely about production but also entails a responsibility to the community and the environment.

Ms. Khamis also extended her gratitude to the stakeholders who have continuously supported this environmental initiative. During the inauguration ceremony, Ms. Khamis presented a commemorative shield to Governor El-Ashmony in recognition of his dedicated efforts and significant contributions to Sharqia Governorate.

Providing further insight into the plant, Engineer Rabab Manee, Head of the Sustainability and Climate Change Sector at Oriental Weavers, elaborated that the plant was established with an investment exceeding EGP 24 million, covering an area of 450 square meters. The plant’s operation aligns with the company’s industrial expansion, reflecting Oriental Weavers’ strategy to reduce environmental impact and adhere to both local and international environmental standards.

Over the past 45 years, Oriental Weavers has invested in creativity and the localization of carpet manufacturing. Now, it is also channeling investments into sustainability, integrating it across all operations. The company combines industrial innovation with environmental conservation and resource management. This commitment has led Oriental Weavers to allocate part of its investments in recent years toward renewable energy projects, energy efficiency, water treatment, and recycling industrial waste, transforming it into new resources rather than burdens on the environment.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand this initiative with a new phase focused on re-treating water from this plant for reuse in industrial operations and irrigation, further reducing water consumption.

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt’s deep rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 118 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.