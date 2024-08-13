Orange Jordan sponsored the first international conference titled “The Future of Sustainability in Business Environment Practical Experiences” which was organized by the Faculty of Business at Al-Balqa Applied University. The conference aimed to highlight the role of sustainability in laying the foundation for economic, social, and environmental development.



The conference brought together experts, companies, institutions, and organizations to showcase their contributions to the sustainability landscape and discuss further the future prospects in light of its growing importance as it has become a vital pillar of corporations’ business strategies.



The Head of the Learning Department, Community Digital Centers Leader, and AI Expert at Orange Jordan, Hussam Al Hourani touched in detail on the working model that Orange adopts when it comes to sustainability which has been in turn translated into impactful initiatives and programs that ensure the materialization of the socio-economic development changing lives of individuals and communities for the better.



Al Hourani elaborated on the strategic and practical aspects of sustainability focusing on Orange Jordan’s working model which is mainly aligned with the national efforts and endeavors. While Jordan is striving to achieve 10 sustainable development goals to materialize the national progress strategy, Orange Jordan’s strategy revolves around achieving 6 SDGs namely environment, digital inclusion, diversity, equal opportunities, and digital transformation.



Al Hourani extended appreciation to Al-Balqa Applied University for organizing this conference, given the increasing importance of raising awareness about sustainability in the early stages to ensure a more effective involvement by females and males in the national development process.



According to Al Hourani, Orange Jordan harnesses the power of technology to achieve sustainable impact by putting in place a set of community programs spanning the Kingdom. Such comprehensive programs significantly contribute to enriching females' and males’ digital education, pushing the economy forward, maximizing youth’s participation in the national development process, supporting entrepreneurs, and stimulating a culture of innovation and creativity.



Al Hourani concluded by stressing that sustainability, "which represents, in the core, a deeper view towards the future", forms an important pillar of Orange Group's strategy "Lead the Future". It inspires Orange Jordan to build on what has been achieved and move ahead firmly to achieve more sustainable impacts in the upcoming period.



On the conference’s second day which took place at Al-Ahliyya Amman University, Al Hourani delivered an interactive awareness session highlighting the AI’s role in supporting the sustainable development goals. He also referred to the optimal mechanisms to utilize these cutting-edge technologies to maximize operations’ efficiency, elevate customers’ experience, and contribute to the environmental, economic, and social sustainability global vision which will in turn be reflected in the corporations’ sustainability strategies.



Al Hourani dedicated the session to reflecting on Orange Jordan’s achievements and milestones in the sustainability arena thanks to its early adoption of AI's latest trends and its anticipation approach to the communities’ needs.



