As an extension of the strategic partnership that ties both parties, Orange Jordan renewed the mobile services agreement with the Jordanian Armed Forces- Arab Army. With this step in place, the company will provide the Jordanian Armed Forces’ beneficiaries with mobile services of the 4G and 5G. The agreement was signed on behalf of the Armed Forces by the Committee assigned by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces and on behalf of Orange Jordan by its CEO Philippe Mansour, in the presence of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Planning, Organization and Defense Resources at the Jordan Armed Forces Brigadier General Engineer Ammar Al-Sarayrah and the Chairman of Jordan Telecom Company-Orange Jordan Raslan Deiranieh. The signing took place at the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces.

On the sidelines of the signing, Mansour emphasized the significance of the agreement that builds on the 14-year partnership where Orange was the exclusive provider of mobile services to the Armed Forces being one of the renowned national institutions that Orange values and appreciates. Mansur stressed the crucial mission and vision of the Armed Forces that take on the responsibility of protecting our homeland, therefore it is the company’s utmost pride to provide advanced telecom services to them to be always here for them and fulfill their needs.

From their side, the Jordanian Armed Forces extended their gratitude to Orange expressing their appreciation of the company’s continuous role in materializing the digital transformation vision on the national level enabling all organizations to embrace cutting-edge technologies to elevate their operations.

This partnership testifies to Orange Jordan's tireless efforts to support the Armed forces and its continuous endeavors to launch promotions and offers to fulfill their needs enabling them to excel and perform in the best way possible.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, and the Orange News app or follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.