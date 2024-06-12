Enabling as many participants as possible to build their digital capabilities lies at the heart of Orange Jordan’s comprehensive CSR programs, which leads the company to formulate partnership agreements with organizations and institutions that share the same vision. Aligning with this, and coinciding with Orange Group CEO Christel Heydemann’s visit to Jordan, Orange Jordan has taken additional steps towards reaching more participants in its digital programs by signing a new partnership agreement with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

The signing ceremony was held during the visit to Orange Digital Village to learn firsthand about its digital programs and projects and their positive impact on the females and males. The agreement was signed on behalf of Orange Jordan by their CEO Philippe Mansour, and on behalf of NRC by the Country Director in Jordan Amy Schmidt, in the presence of a number of executive members from both parties.

As per the agreement, both parties will unite their efforts through the Fabrication Lab in Irbid and the Coding School with the purpose of targeting new segments including young females and males in addition to Syrian Refugees to build their kills and boost their readiness to embark upon their digital journey.

Orange Jordan valued the partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council extending gratitude for their trust in Orange Jordan, to be part of their community-driven journey to empower young females and males to develop their skills on the professional and personal levels. The company strives to achieve more societal impact through this partnership, culminating a long journey of interactive collaboration with participants enabling them to move forward in their professional career.

From their side, the Norwegian Refugees Council praised the comprehensiveness of Orange Jordan's digital programs that fall under its CSR strategy. They valued their working model that is based on partnerships, and joint work and revolves around trust, which contributed to achieving effective milestones at the national level in empowering and changing the lives of thousands of young females and males throughout the Kingdom, especially by introducing them to the digital skills of today.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan has recently opened registration in partnership with NRC, to join the Digital Skills Training Program in Irbid Governorate. The program falls under Najahna (our success) project, that was kicked off to boost the economic empowerment of young females and males, aims to enhance the skills of the participants in the programming, and digital manufacturing arenas which are gaining increasing importance. The training spans 3 months and is conducted for free in the Coding School and Fabrication Lab in Orange Digital Village.

