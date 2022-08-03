Orange Jordan recently sponsored the “Solid Waste Management” competition for students of universities that are active members of the Jordan Green Building Council, organized by the French Embassy in Jordan in partnership with the council, as part of the “Environmental Week” activities to utilize innovation in preserving the environment, saving water, and tackling climate change.

The platinum sponsorship stems from Orange Jordan’s continuous efforts and commitment to the environment as one of its corporate social responsibility pillars.

Participants have to create innovative projects during the “Environmental Week” next September, to be reviewed by a jury of experts who will choose the winners.

The competition also offers training and awareness in solid waste management in line with the national environmental plans and the UN’s sustainable development goals and the French Embassy’s vision to enhance sustainability.

The universities participating in the competition are the Applied Science Private University, Petra University, Middle East University, and AlHussein Technical University, as the training was provided to 30 students on solid waste management, as well as 2 beneficiaries from Orange free digital programs.

Orange Jordan affirmed that the sponsorship is an extension of its environmental efforts and role as a platinum member in the Jordan Green Building Council, noting that this competition raises environmental awareness among youth and encourages them to innovate solutions to address challenges, especially in waste management that helps to reduce environmental damage and pollution affecting not only the Kingdom but also the world at large.

The company is keen to support green initiatives as part of its commitment as a responsible digital leader by relying on sustainable and clean energy, enhancing energy efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions by 30% by 2025 and to 0 by 2040, within the framework of Orange group’s strategy, in addition to recycling and reducing the consumption of the non-biodegradable resources such as plastic and raising environmental awareness inside and outside the company.

