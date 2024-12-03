On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities which is observed on December 3rd every year, Orange Jordan continued its supporting activities and initiatives to raise awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities. Aligning with that, it changed its network name to “Inclusion” starting December 3rd until December 10th in collaboration with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD).

Through this initiative, Orange aims to raise awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities among its customers and the significance of including and involving them in all its activities and programs ensuring their effective participation in the community. All this coincides with the preparations for the Global Disability Summit (GDS), which will be presided over by His Majesty King Abdullah II, the German Chancellor, and the International Disability Alliance in 2025.

Commenting on this step, Orange Jordan pointed out that the effective empowerment of persons with disabilities starts from changing stereotypes and laying the foundation for equal opportunities, as every step we take matters and contributes to building a more inclusive society. In this context, Orange has been implementing a series of integrated programs and activities for persons with disabilities under the umbrella “Differently abled, definitely enabled” since 2019. The company also valued its long-standing partnership with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as they jointly put into practice initiatives that lead to a society that celebrates diversity and equal opportunities.

Orange Jordan continues to provide systematic support to persons with disabilities, which is an important part of its social responsibility strategy both on the internal and external, levels. This includes for example; the launch of the Digital Inclusion Catalogue in all Orange showrooms. The support also includes attracting persons with disabilities to be part of the programs implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC) in all governorates of the Kingdom.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was first launched by the United Nations in 1992, and this year's activities focus on expanding initiatives, programs, and efforts to include all persons with disabilities and develop their leadership capacities.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, and the Orange News app or follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.