Globally, e-gaming is gaining an increasing momentum. It is no exception in the Middle East including Jordan. Proof of this surge could be mirrored in the $22 million that was spent on this growing sector in 2023, and it is expected to increase even more amounting to $38 million in the next five years. In Jordan, the Jordanian Strategy for E-Gaming and E-Sports 2023-2027 has been released serving the purpose of maximizing the contribution of electronic games by 1% to the GDP. Aligning with this promising scene, Orange Jordan sponsored the “Yarmouk University Computer Games Competition” to boost university students’ skills in the electronic games designing arena.

The competition took place in the Faculty of Information Technology and Computer Science laboratories at Yarmouk University on July, 25th. Teams of 2 to 4 members representing students from all Jordanian Universities competed to design games that tackle environmental, and community service issues in addition to covering entertaining themes.

The benefits associated with the development of electronic games are interchangeably two-fold. On the national economic front, it significantly contributes to economic growth and creates job opportunities. On the personal growth front, it helps females and males enhance their thinking and problem-solving skills which in turn enables them to contribute to the national development process more effectively. The first-of-its-kind competition organized by Yarmouk University, aimed to motivate students to utilize their creative skills when it comes to e-gaming design to keep pace with this rapidly growing sector and be able to get the best out of the aforementioned benefits.

Commenting on these movements in the electronic games sector, Orange Jordan stated that this sport has gone beyond just being an entertaining activity to become a vital component of economic growth as it attracts talented people, tackles unemployment challenges, and enables females and males to unleash their creativity going beyond their limits to touch on new areas of capabilities. Orange’s keenness to support this competition is in perfect alignment with the Jordanian Strategy for E-Gaming that strives to create 3000 job posts within the 5 next years, establish 4 gaming training centers, and encourage 5 international companies to invest in this sector, in addition to 20 startups and SMEs.

Orange extended its heartfelt congratulations to the winners whose prizes were offered by the company and added to the winners’ Orange Money wallet.

Winners included the Junior Bird team representing the Applied Science Private University which won first place, the Cat Journey team from the Jordan University of Science and Technology that came in second place, and the Dead Dirt team from the University of Science and Technology which won third place.

From its end, Yarmouk University expressed its appreciation of the interest the competition cultivated in its very 1st edition reflecting the nationwide belief in the importance of promoting this sector which is becoming part of the future.

It valued Orange Jordan’s support and continuous presence in nationwide events which leads to such successes and advancements in all sectors.

It is worth mentioning that the International Esports Federation was established in South Korea in 2008, to serve as the main international entity that supervises and manages esports-related activities. Currently, 109 countries are members of the Federation including Jordan that in turn moves firmly to place its position on the global map, especially with the organization of the Esports Future Summit, the first of its kind in the Arab world, last April. With this in place, local competitions such as Yarmouk’s contribute to these national endeavors.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

-Ends-

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.