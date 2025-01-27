Cairo, Egypt: Ora Developers Egypt launches The Emerald Collection, The Hidden Gem of ZED East. As the final single-family cluster in the prestigious ZED East, The Emerald Collection promises a premium lifestyle, redefining luxury living in East Cairo. This hidden gem an exclusive gated community exudes tranquility, sophistication, and distinguished architectural design. A cluster of thoughtfully curated spaces, all featuring breathtaking open views of the central park.

The Emerald Collection introduces a variety of units to cater to diverse lifestyles, including 250 sqm and 290 sqm villas, townhouses, fourplexes, and duplexes. Each residence features refined architectural layouts, the designs prioritize both privacy and convenience, ensuring that every space, from the expansive master bedrooms to the thoughtfully arranged living areas, serves the needs of modern families. With carefully planned spaces that maximize comfort and functionality, The Emerald Collection offers a luxurious living experience tailored to those who value both style and practicality.

Verdant green spaces and a central park form the heart of The Emerald Collection, designed to awaken the senses with lush, scenic landscapes that captivate the eye, soothing aromas from the surrounding greenery, and spaces that invite a hands-on connection to nature. Gentle water features, a lake and peaceful soundscapes enhance the environment, while the community garden offers a space to engage with nature through edible plants, enriching the senses of taste and smell. Additional amenities include a kids' area, BBQ zones, work pods, gathering spaces, and a jogging track.

Haitham Abdelazim, CEO of Ora Developers Egypt, stated: "At Ora Developers Egypt, our vision is to create environments that go beyond providing a place to live. The new phases at ZED East are designed to deliver an exceptional lifestyle, blending natural beauty with sensory experiences. We are proud to elevate East Cairo’s real estate landscape with a fully integrated community tailored to meet its residents' aspirations."

The Emerald Collection complements the broader ZED East community, home to iconic residential clusters like Sage, Mint, and Lime. With over 75% of the master plan devoted to green spaces, ZED East seamlessly integrates nature, luxury, and convenience. The development also boasts ZED Sports Club East, offering top-tier facilities, academies, and premium commercial experiences. Strategically located near New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital, ZED East is easily accessible via major roads, including South 90 Road, East Ring Road, and Ain El Sokhna Road.

About Ora Developers Group:

Ora Developers Group has a proven track record of creating beautiful environments that balance exceptional thinking with enduringly sensitive design in several markets such as Cyprus, Grenada, Pakistan, and Egypt. Ora Developers Group’s developments are living, breathing lifestyle destinations with a real sense of community spirit – bringing opportunity for all and offering a wide range of enjoyable lifestyle experiences.

Ora Developers Egypt Group entered the Egyptian market in 2018 to become the first in the country to introduce park-side living with the sole vision of harnessing the natural beauty of Egypt’s extraordinary landscapes and managing the development process from conception to realization. In addition to the various residential development projects: ZED El Sheikh Zayed, ZED East, Pyramids Hills, Solana East by Ora, Solana West by Ora, and Silversands North Coast. Ora Developers Egypt Group boasts leading investments in commercial real estate, office spaces, parks, sports, and recreational clubs, as well as hospitality