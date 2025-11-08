Industry experts explore cybersecurity leadership and resilience and celebrate women’s growing impact on the Kingdom’s digital future at CyberSHEsec summit

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, hosted the inaugural CyberSHEsec: Shaping Cybersecurity with SHE Vision summit, organized by CyberForge Global. The event brought together leading voices to spotlight the crucial role of women in advancing cybersecurity across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region. Supported by Women in Cybersecurity Middle East and the Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia, the high-profile event was a celebration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, dedicated to empowering women and promoting diverse, innovative leadership within the digital security landscape.

Thought leaders, rising professionals, and industry experts from both the public and private sectors exchanged insights on the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Discussions explored the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on cyber defense, strategies for strengthening national cyber resilience, and approaches to building the cybersecurity workforce of the future. The event also celebrated the growing influence of women in cybersecurity and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and commitment to empowering women, fostering innovation, and shaping a secure, digitally resilient economy.

According to the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), women now hold 45% of cybersecurity roles in Saudi Arabia, compared to a global average of approximately 25%. This highlights the Kingdom’s leadership in advancing gender diversity in technology and innovation.

Delivering the keynote speech, Raneem Alsalem, Women Empowerment General Director at the Ministry of Health, underscored the alignment between women’s empowerment in cybersecurity and the Kingdom’s broader national transformation. “Empowering women in cybersecurity is not only about inclusion, but also about innovation. Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is witnessing a new era when women are not just participants but leaders in building a secure digital future. Platforms such as CyberSHEsec inspire more women to step forward, lead with confidence, and contribute to the Kingdom’s growing digital resilience.”

As part of OPSWAT’s commitment to strengthening critical infrastructure protection (CIP) and nurturing cyber talent in the Kingdom, attendees were also offered complimentary CIP certifications through the OPSWAT Academy, the region’s leading training platform for cybersecurity professionals. The program reinforces OPSWAT’s mission to advance national cybersecurity capabilities and support Saudi Arabia’s strategy to safeguard critical digital assets.

“At OPSWAT, we see innovation and security excellence as inseparable from diversity and empowerment,” said Rana Alghrassi, Field & Channel Marketing Manager GCC, OPSWAT. “By hosting CyberSHEsec, we aim to offer a platform for women in cybersecurity to share their experiences, insights, and drive conversations toward a more inclusive and resilient digital future. We continue to champion women’s contributions in cybersecurity and provide learning opportunities that equip professionals with the skills needed to protect the Kingdom’s critical infrastructure. Our collaboration with CyberForge Global and support from the Ministry of Health emphasize our shared vision for a secure and inclusive digital future.”

“Events like CyberSHEsec are crucial in driving dialogue, mentorship, and innovation,” said [Norah Aldeghaim, Regional Representative at Women in Cyber Security Middle East. “They help us reimagine what leadership in cybersecurity looks like – one that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous learning. By creating spaces where ideas are shared and voices are amplified, CyberSHEsec empowers women to bring fresh perspectives to complex security challenges and contribute meaningfully to national digital transformation efforts.”

By connecting industry expertise with national priorities, CyberSHEsec demonstrated the power of collaboration, mentorship, and innovation in shaping the future of cybersecurity in the Kingdom.

