United Arab Emirates: OPITO, the global safety and skills authority for the energy industry, has launched the first Sustainability training standard of its kind.

OPITO created a dedicated sustainability-focused product, drawing on extensive experience supporting the training and competence needs of its global employer and stakeholder network. The Sustainability training standard provides foundational awareness of climate change, alternative energy sources and emission reduction pathways. The standard supports employer ambitions to educate the global workforce in net zero strategies and the wider energy transformation.

Ewen Hay, Director of Products and Services at OPITO, said: “We are proud to launch OPITO’s first Sustainability training standard. The standard covers key areas including energy supply and power generation, the role of alternative fuel sources, as well as net zero strategies. It also introduces learners to the objectives of the Paris Agreement and commitments made by nations to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).”

The Sustainability standard offers an awareness-level foundation, empowering learners with the knowledge to support sustainability efforts across the energy mix. Topics include the existing and potential applications of hydrogen, CCUS, wind and solar, equipping learners with a broad understanding of how the industry is transforming to a low-carbon future.

Hay added: “This initiative reflects OPITO’s commitment to creating innovative workforce development solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global energy sector. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this training will have as it is rolled out internationally.”

About OPITO

OPITO is the global skills authority for the energy industry. There are over 500,000 OPITO registrations every year, across 50 countries through 240 accredited training centres.

OPITO works to develop a safe, skilled and competent workforce by driving global standards and qualifications, creating workforce development solutions and leading dialogue with industries and governments. With operation centres in four regions - UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and the Americas - OPITO is driving safety and competency improvements to benefit the industry and providing career pathways and training opportunities for the current workforce and the next generation.

For more information, please visit www.opito.com