Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, is delighted to announce an exciting new benefit that hits all the right notes for all Qatarna+ plan customers Apple Music is now included as standard. All Ooredoo Qatar customers on these plans can enjoy the perfect harmony of connectivity and entertainment with access to millions of songs, expertly curated playlists, and exclusive content at no additional cost.

Apple Music, a service celebrated for transforming the music industry, will now be seamlessly integrated into Ooredoo’s premium plans. This partnership further showcases Ooredoo’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and upgrading the digital lives of its customers.

Ooredoo’s Qatarna+ plans are designed to deliver not only exceptional connectivity but also a wide variety of entertainment options. With the addition of Apple Music, subscribers can now enjoy a world-class music experience seamlessly integrated into their existing mobile plan. For customers on other plans, Apple Music can be added for just QR 19.99 per month, billed directly through their Ooredoo account. For more information, visit www.ooredoo.qa.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X: @OoredooQatar

Instagram: instagram.com/OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world’s best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 167 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music.