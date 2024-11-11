Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading provider of telecommunications and ICT services, has announced a strategic partnership with Qatar Manpower Solutions & Co. (Jusoor). This collaboration aims to enhance the development and diversification of Qatar’s workforce through a series of impactful programs and initiatives designed to support entrepreneurship, attract top talent, and promote workforce innovation.

The agreement, which was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), will enable both entities to work together in a coordinated manner to achieve shared objectives, aligning with national goals to drive economic growth and innovation. As part of this strategic cooperation, key Jusour programs – including "Sahem," “ Tawzeef” and "Tadweer" – will be integrated with Ooredoo Qatar’s extensive experience and leadership in telecommunications and ICT.

Speaking about the partnership, Ali Bin Jabor Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Jusour to advance workforce development and foster innovation. By leveraging Jusuor’s integrated technology platform, which offers comprehensive solutions such as recruiting skilled labor, job training programs, and specialized skills development, we will significantly contribute to shaping a dynamic labor market and promoting economic sustainability in Qatar."

Eng. Abdulhadi Bakhit Barqan, CEO of Jusour, stated that this memorandum represents a comprehensive and strategic framework aimed at stimulating the Qatari labour market and providing exceptional opportunities for various groups. Through this fruitful collaboration with Ooredoo, a leader in international communications, and the diverse array of programs, solutions, and services we offer at Jusour for job seekers, employers, and university students in Qatar, we will work to enhance competencies and meet the needs of the local market. By collaborating closely, Ooredoo Qatar and Jusour will jointly stimulate workforce growth and foster a culture of innovation, further reinforcing Qatar’s position as a hub of economic excellence.

This strategic partnership is a testament to Ooredoo Qatar’s commitment to empowering the nation’s workforce and driving forward the development of a diverse and highly skilled talent pool. Both organizations look forward to working collaboratively to achieve their shared vision and make a lasting impact on Qatar’s economic landscape.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

About Jusour:

Jusour is a private joint-stock company owned by the Government of Qatar, with a mission to transform and elevate Qatar’s labor market. By fostering innovation and providing diverse opportunities, Jusour plays a vital role in supporting the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy. Our focus is on driving economic growth, fostering human capital, and building a sustainable future for Qatar.