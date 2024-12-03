Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications and ICT provider, has been announced as a Diamond Sponsor for Web Summit Qatar in 2025 and 2026. Through this partnership, Ooredoo aims to empower innovators and entrepreneurs, enabling them to engage with global tech leaders and showcase their ideas on an international stage.

Web Summit Qatar is a world-renowned technology conference that brings together global tech leaders, startups, and investors to explore emerging trends and groundbreaking innovations. The event serves as a vital platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and forging partnerships within the global tech ecosystem.

On this sponsorship, Sabah Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations, Sponsorship, and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar said commented: “Ooredoo’s role as a Diamond Sponsor of Web Summit Qatar 2025 and 2026 reinforces our commitment to driving innovation and supporting events that highlight Qatar as a global hub for technology and entrepreneurship. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to connect people, businesses, and ideas while inspiring the next generation of innovators.”

Adam Connon, Country Manager for Qatar at Web Summit said: “Web Summit is delighted to welcome Ooredoo as a partner as we return to Qatar in February. As a leader in innovation and connectivity, Ooredoo’s commitment to advancing technology aligns with our mission to create transformative opportunities for collaboration and growth in Qatar and the Middle East."

This sponsorship agreement which was formalised at a signing ceremony reflects Ooredoo’s dedication to supporting Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which emphasizes building a knowledge-based economy.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X: @OoredooQatar

Instagram: instagram.com/OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa