Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s premier telecommunications operator and ICT provider, is proud to announce the launch of Souq, an innovative one-stop digital marketplace, in partnership with Urban Point, a leading lifestyle and savings platform in Qatar.

Available via the Ooredoo App, Souq elevates customers’ lifestyles by offering a premium shopping experience with personalised offers, discounts, and vouchers across a wide range of products and services, including travel, dining, beauty, leisure, and more. The platform also provides an all-inclusive savings experience as an added benefit to our customers’ loyalty to Ooredoo.

Souq incorporates advanced features to deliver tailored customer experiences, smart recommendations, and dedicated support, catering to the unique preferences of each user.

As Qatar's leading telecommunications provider and a key partner to the nation's business community, Ooredoo is set to play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between customers and businesses through Souq. Additionally, the future integration of Nojoom Points into the platform will enhance the variety of value-added offers and programmes, providing customers with even greater flexibility and rewards.

Director Public Relations, CSR & Sponsorship at Ooredoo Qatar commented, “The launch of Souq marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. By expanding beyond traditional telecom products, we are upgrading both the lifestyle and shopping experience of our customers, while also supporting businesses in their digitalisation efforts. This platform represents the future of e-commerce in Qatar.”

Saif Qazi, CEO of Urban Point added, “With the launch of Souq, we're building the foundation for a marketplace that connects customers to local businesses in a way that’s effortless, immediate, and always relevant. Our vision is to establish Souq as the go-to destination in Qatar—where every shopping journey naturally begins. We are gearing up for a bold expansion into new verticals, positioning Souq as a leading force in driving customers to local businesses to fuel growth.

Historically, souqs have fulfilled various roles beyond economic functions, serving as hubs for social, cultural, and informational exchange. Souq builds on this tradition by offering customers a convenient, all-in-one marketplace in the digital world.

